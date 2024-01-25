Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

JANUARY 25, 2024

Happy Republic Day wishes

Happy Republic Day! May the tricolor always fly high and remind us of the sacrifices made for our freedom

May this Republic Day fill your heart with patriotism and inspire you to work towards a better India

Happy Republic Day! Let's remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and cherish the gift of democracy

On this special day, let's come together as Indians and pledge to uphold the values of our Constitution 

Wishing you a memorable Republic Day filled with love for the country and pride in being an Indian

On this Republic Day, let's honor the past, celebrate the present, and embrace the future

Aazaad bharat mein jeete hain hum,Aage badne ka khwab bhi dekhte hain hum,Bharat phir se sone ki chidiya ban jaaye,Aesi kaamna karte hain hum!

To the soldiers who sacrifice their comfort for our safety, and to the heroes who embody the true meaning of service. Happy Republic Day, Indian Army!

On this Republic Day, let's express our gratitude to all those who have worked tirelessly to build our nation

On this day of pride and patriotism, let's remember our responsibility to build a better India

