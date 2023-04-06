APRIL 06, 2023
Harmful Phrases That Destroy Relationships
Source: Pexels
No one likes to be made to feel inferior; as if they’ve hit the jackpot and managed to get somebody who is way out of their league
You don’t deserve me
Source: Pexels
When you’re most definitely not fine. We’ve all said this at one point or another. Instead, you can say that while you’re upset, you need some time to be ready to talk about it
Everything is fine
Your partner is supposed to make you feel good about yourself. Name-calling is just a big no. Instead, if you’re feeling frustrated at your partner, you can tell them that you didn’t like the way they reacted or handled the situation
Source: Pexels
You’re pathetic
It’s human nature to lash out when you’re wounded, but these three (anti) words can effectively ruin even the strongest of relationships
Source: Pexels
I hate you
Source: Pexels
You’re a bad daughter/brother/parent/professional
You can tell them gently that you think they might be getting triggered because of a certain insecurity and that you’re there to help them through it
Gaslighting is a form of emotional abuse where you’re making someone doubt their very perception of reality. You can express why you think your partner’s statement doesn’t add up and that you both should break it down in the most constructive way
Source: Pexels
You’re being crazy
By this simple statement, you’re dismissing someone’s needs and making them feel like they’re smothering you
Source: Pexels
You’re so needy
It indicates to your partner that when the going gets rough, the tough… walk out of the door. Don’t threaten to leave someone unless you’re actually planning on following up on it
Source: Pexels
I’m over this
Rather than resorting to these negative blanket statements about your partner and their family, tell them what specific behavior bothered you and make a request for change
Source: Pexels
You’re just like your father
These kinds of responses may be well-intentioned. But these statements can be invalidating to someone who is dealing with an emotionally fraught situation
Source: Pexels
You’ll get over it
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.