Sugandha Srivastava 

Lifestyle

APRIL 06, 2023

Harmful Phrases That Destroy Relationships 

Source: Pexels

No one likes to be made to feel inferior; as if they’ve hit the jackpot and managed to get somebody who is way out of their league

You don’t deserve me

Source: Pexels

When you’re most definitely not fine. We’ve all said this at one point or another. Instead, you can say that while you’re upset, you need some time to be ready to talk about it

Everything is fine

Your partner is supposed to make you feel good about yourself. Name-calling is just a big no. Instead, if you’re feeling frustrated at your partner, you can tell them that you didn’t like the way they reacted or handled the situation

Source: Pexels

You’re pathetic

It’s human nature to lash out when you’re wounded, but these three (anti) words can effectively ruin even the strongest of relationships

Source: Pexels

I hate you

Source: Pexels

You’re a bad daughter/brother/parent/professional

You can tell them gently that you think they might be getting triggered because of a certain insecurity and that you’re there to help them through it

Gaslighting is a form of emotional abuse where you’re making someone doubt their very perception of reality. You can express why you think your partner’s statement doesn’t add up and that you both should break it down in the most constructive way

Source: Pexels

You’re being crazy

By this simple statement, you’re dismissing someone’s needs and making them feel like they’re smothering you

Source: Pexels

You’re so needy

It indicates to your partner that when the going gets rough, the tough… walk out of the door. Don’t threaten to leave someone unless you’re actually planning on following up on it

Source: Pexels

I’m over this

Rather than resorting to these negative blanket statements about your partner and their family, tell them what specific behavior bothered you and make a request for change

Source: Pexels

You’re just like your father

These kinds of responses may be well-intentioned. But these statements can be invalidating to someone who is dealing with an emotionally fraught situation

Source: Pexels

You’ll get over it

