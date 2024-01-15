Harvest festivals across India

Makar Sankranti is a unique festival because almost every state of India has its version of celebration. Here are a few ways this harvest festival is celebrated in India
Marks the beginning of the winter harvest and is characterized by eating til delicacies and flying kites
Makar Sankranti, All India
A Punjabi harvest festival that celebrates the beginning of a new harvest season with a bonfire, peanuts, and sesame delicacies
Lohri, Punjab
Pongal is the name of the dish made and eaten during this festival, a mixture of boiled sweet rice. It is derived from the Tamil word pongu, which means "to boil over"
Pongal, Tamil Nadu
Celebrations revolve around sweets, predominantly chikkis, kites, and a special curry called Undhiyu, crafted from an array of vegetables
Uttarayan, Gujarat
One of the three Bihus, which celebrate different stages of the paddy cultivation process. This one celebrates the departure of winter with feasts of pitha and ritual dancing
Magh Bihu or Bhogali Bihu, Assam
In Karnataka, Makar Sankranti is marked by the ritual of Ellu Birodhu, where women exchange Ellu Bella, a regional delicacy crafted from sugarcane, sesame seeds, jaggery, and coconut, with at least 10 families
Ellu Birodhu, Karnataka
The festival encompasses not only a feast with fish, chicken, and pork but also entails singing and dancing near the constructed Hangrai Nok, often situated by a pond or lake
Hangrai, Tripura
Poush Sankranti, West Bengal
Palm jaggery, Khejurer Gur, available exclusively during this period and is used to prepare sweets
This festival marks the transition from harsh winters to pleasant and warm seasons and is celebrated with sweets made from jaggery and sesame