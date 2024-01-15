Heading 3

January 15, 2024

Harvest festivals across India

Makar Sankranti is a unique festival because almost every state of India has its version of celebration. Here are a few ways this harvest festival is celebrated in India

Marks the beginning of the winter harvest and is characterized by eating til delicacies and flying kites 

Makar Sankranti, All India

A Punjabi harvest festival that celebrates the beginning of a new harvest season with a bonfire, peanuts, and sesame delicacies

Lohri, Punjab

Pongal is the name of the dish made and eaten during this festival, a mixture of boiled sweet rice. It is derived from the Tamil word pongu, which means "to boil over"

Pongal, Tamil Nadu 

Celebrations revolve around sweets, predominantly chikkis, kites, and a special curry called Undhiyu, crafted from an array of vegetables

Uttarayan, Gujarat

One of the three Bihus, which celebrate different stages of the paddy cultivation process. This one celebrates the departure of winter with feasts of pitha and ritual dancing

Magh Bihu or Bhogali Bihu, Assam 

In Karnataka, Makar Sankranti is marked by the ritual of Ellu Birodhu, where women exchange Ellu Bella, a regional delicacy crafted from sugarcane, sesame seeds, jaggery, and coconut, with at least 10 families

Ellu Birodhu, Karnataka

The festival encompasses not only a feast with fish, chicken, and pork but also entails singing and dancing near the constructed Hangrai Nok, often situated by a pond or lake

Hangrai, Tripura

Poush Sankranti, West Bengal

Palm jaggery, Khejurer Gur, available exclusively during this period and is used to prepare sweets

This festival marks the transition from harsh winters to pleasant and warm seasons and is celebrated with sweets made from jaggery and sesame

Shishur Saenkraat, Kashmir Valley

