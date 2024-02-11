Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah 

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 11, 2024

Haters Quotes

 “Hatred imprisons the haters; love opens doors”

#1

Image: freepik 

 “Haters never win. I just think that’s true about life because negative energy always costs in the end”

#2

Image: freepik 

“The best way to torture haters is with your happiness. There’s nothing people hate more than seeing you be successful” 

#3

Image: freepik 

“Haters are just confused admirers because they can’t figure out the reason why everyone loves you” 

#4

Image: freepik 

“Don’t give anyone the power to put you down. Haters are losers pretending to be winners”

#5

Image: freepik 

 “Behind every successful person lies a pack of haters” 

#6

Image: freepik 

“There’s always haters, no matter what you’re doing - whether they’re complaining that everything you do sounds the same, or it’s too different”

#7

Image: freepik 

“Sometimes your haters are your biggest motivators”

#8

Image: freepik 

“You have haters from all walks of life. I could care less who wants me to fail. They inspire me”

#9

Image: freepik 

“I always tell young girls, surround yourself with goodness. I learned early on how to get the haters out of my life”

#10

Image: freepik 

