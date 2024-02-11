Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 11, 2024
Haters Quotes
“Hatred imprisons the haters; love opens doors”
#1
Image: freepik
“The best way to torture haters is with your happiness. There’s nothing people hate more than seeing you be successful”
#3
Image: freepik
“Haters are just confused admirers because they can’t figure out the reason why everyone loves you”
#4
Image: freepik
“Don’t give anyone the power to put you down. Haters are losers pretending to be winners”
#5
Image: freepik
“Behind every successful person lies a pack of haters”
#6
Image: freepik
“There’s always haters, no matter what you’re doing - whether they’re complaining that everything you do sounds the same, or it’s too different”
#7
Image: freepik
“Sometimes your haters are your biggest motivators”
#8
Image: freepik
“You have haters from all walks of life. I could care less who wants me to fail. They inspire me”
#9
Image: freepik
“I always tell young girls, surround yourself with goodness. I learned early on how to get the haters out of my life”
#10
Image: freepik
