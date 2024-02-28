Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Travel

FEBRUARY 28, 2024

Haunted Palaces around the world

This fortress-like castle in Transylvania has a reputation for ghostly sightings and eerie vibes

Bran Castle (Romania)

Image Source: Pexels

With a history dating back to Henry VIII, this majestic palace is rumored to be haunted by several spirits

Hampton Court Palace (England)

Image Source: Pexels

This medieval castle is said to be inhabited by the ghost of Francois de Foix, whose tragic story adds to its haunted allure

Chateau de Chateaubriand (France)

Image Source: Pexels

Perched atop a volcanic rock, this iconic castle has a long history of paranormal activity, including mysterious sightings 

Edinburgh Castle (Scotland)

Image Source: Pexels

Overlooking the Irish Sea, this 17th-century castle is home to the friendly ghost known for its mischievous antics 

Ballygally Castle (Northern Ireland)

Image Source: Pexels

Dating back to the medieval era, this imposing fortress is rumored to be haunted by various spirits, adding a spooky element to its historical significance

Akershus Fortress (Norway)

Image Source: Pexels

One of Japan's most iconic landmarks, this centuries-old castle is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of samurai warriors and nobles from its turbulent past

Himeji Castle (Japan)

Image Source: Pexels

Once the lavish residence of French royalty, Versailles is rumored to be haunted by the ghosts of Marie Antoinette and other historical figures

Château de Versailles (France)

Image Source: Pexels

Dominating the skyline of Prague, this sprawling castle complex is said to be haunted by the White Lady and other restless spirits

Prague Castle (Czech Republic)

Image Source: Pexels

This remote castle is rumored to be haunted by vengeful spirits, adding an eerie atmosphere to its rugged surroundings

Poenari Castle (Romania)

Image Source: Pexels

