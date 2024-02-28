Heading 3
Aditi Singh
FEBRUARY 28, 2024
Haunted Palaces around the world
This fortress-like castle in Transylvania has a reputation for ghostly sightings and eerie vibes
Bran Castle (Romania)
With a history dating back to Henry VIII, this majestic palace is rumored to be haunted by several spirits
Hampton Court Palace (England)
This medieval castle is said to be inhabited by the ghost of Francois de Foix, whose tragic story adds to its haunted allure
Chateau de Chateaubriand (France)
Perched atop a volcanic rock, this iconic castle has a long history of paranormal activity, including mysterious sightings
Edinburgh Castle (Scotland)
Overlooking the Irish Sea, this 17th-century castle is home to the friendly ghost known for its mischievous antics
Ballygally Castle (Northern Ireland)
Dating back to the medieval era, this imposing fortress is rumored to be haunted by various spirits, adding a spooky element to its historical significance
Akershus Fortress (Norway)
One of Japan's most iconic landmarks, this centuries-old castle is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of samurai warriors and nobles from its turbulent past
Himeji Castle (Japan)
Once the lavish residence of French royalty, Versailles is rumored to be haunted by the ghosts of Marie Antoinette and other historical figures
Château de Versailles (France)
Dominating the skyline of Prague, this sprawling castle complex is said to be haunted by the White Lady and other restless spirits
Prague Castle (Czech Republic)
This remote castle is rumored to be haunted by vengeful spirits, adding an eerie atmosphere to its rugged surroundings
Poenari Castle (Romania)
