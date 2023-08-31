Heading 3
Head-to-toe self care routine for men
Make sure to get a haircut regularly to maintain the shape of our hair. Use suitable hair shampoo and follow it up with a conditioner
Hair care
Beard grooming is important for men. Use a balm or beard oil to keep it soft
Beard grooming
Cleanse your face with a face wash at least once a day
Skincare routine
Overall hygiene is the most important aspect of all. Take regular showers, use a deodorant to prevent bad odour, and brush your teeth regularly
Overall hygiene
Nail care
Nail care is overlooked but important. Trim your nails regularly to avoid any infections. If your cuticles are dry use cuticle oil to soften them
Sunscreen is important to protect your skin from the UV rays of the sun. Invest in a good sunscreen to prevent skin damage
Sunscreen
Trim your toenails and keep them short. Soak your feet in water and make sure to sand away the dead skin cells in your foot
Foot care
For shaving, let the shaving cream soak in for 3 minutes to soften the hair and then proceed to shave. This makes the shaving process easier
Shaving
Use cologne, scented soap, aftershave, an face cream in your routine to avoid bad odour
Avoid bad odour
Make sure to brush your teeth twice a day, and floss regularly to prevent dental problems and bad breath
Dental care
