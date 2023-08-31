Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj 

lifestyle

August 31, 2023

Head-to-toe self care routine for men

Make sure to get a haircut regularly to maintain the shape of our hair. Use suitable hair shampoo and follow it up with a conditioner

Hair care

Images: Vikram's instagram

Beard grooming is important for men. Use a balm or beard oil to keep it soft

Beard grooming

Images: Actor Suriya's instagram

Cleanse your face with a face wash at least once a day

Skincare routine

Images: Mahesh Babu's instagram.

Overall hygiene is the most important aspect of all. Take regular showers, use a deodorant to prevent bad odour, and brush your teeth regularly

Overall hygiene

Images: Mohanlal's instagram

Nail care

Images: Mahesh Babu's instagram

Nail care is overlooked but important. Trim your nails regularly to avoid any infections. If your cuticles are dry use cuticle oil to soften them

Sunscreen is important to protect your skin from the UV rays of the sun. Invest in a good sunscreen to prevent skin damage

Sunscreen

Images: Dhanush K Raja's instagram

Trim your toenails and keep them short. Soak your feet in water and make sure to sand away the dead skin cells in your foot

Foot care

Images: Karthi Sivakumar's instagram

For shaving, let the shaving cream soak in for 3 minutes to soften the hair and then proceed to shave. This makes the shaving process easier

Shaving

Images:  Vikram Prabhu's instagram

Use cologne, scented soap, aftershave, an face cream in your routine to avoid bad odour

Avoid bad odour

Images: Karthi Sivakumar's instagram

Make sure to brush your teeth twice a day, and floss regularly to prevent dental problems and bad breath

Dental care

Images: Ranveer Singh's instagram

