Shruti Mehta 

JUly 15, 2023

Healing crystals for zodiac signs 

Aquarius borns have a great vision! It can be a boon or a bane. Amethyst helps them to channel their inner strength and peace 

Aquarius: Amethyst 

Images:  Pexels 

People having this zodiac sign have the ability to face difficult challenges with creativity and ease. Pyrite facilitates motivation and protects their energy 

Images:  Pexels 

 Leo: Pyrite 

Do you know that Taurus is ruled by Venus, the planet of love? Rose quartz promotes unconditional love and harmony in relationships 

Taurus: Rose Quartz 

Images:  Pexels 

Moon possesses great control over the Cancerians! Moonstone is known to balance the emotions and send light into their lives 

Cancer: Moonstone 

Images:  Pexels 

Scorpio: Ruby 

Images:  Pexels 

Imagination and intense passion are the strengths of Scorpians. Ruby caters to their strengths and brings out their hidden passion and zeal 

Images:  Pexels 

Gemini: Labradorite 

Geminis can depict various personalities! They are fun-loving and they like to go with the flow

Do you know that people having this zodiac sign possess great diplomatic and peace-making qualities? Sodalite enhances the trait of wisdom in their communication 

Libra: Sodalite 

Images:  Pexels 

Capricorns are known to steadily conquer mountain-like difficulties. Peridot eliminates the negativity and supports them in these difficult times 

Capricorn: Peridot 

Images:  Pexels 

Virgo: Jade 

Images:  Pexels 

Virgos are humble and practical in nature. Green jade boosts their mental strength and courage 

Images:  Pexels 

Aries is a fire sign and they are very passionate and ambitious. But it can lead to burnout! Clear quartz works to strike a balance 

Aries: Clear quartz 

