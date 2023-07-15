Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
JUly 15, 2023
Healing crystals for zodiac signs
Aquarius borns have a great vision! It can be a boon or a bane. Amethyst helps them to channel their inner strength and peace
Aquarius: Amethyst
Images: Pexels
People having this zodiac sign have the ability to face difficult challenges with creativity and ease. Pyrite facilitates motivation and protects their energy
Images: Pexels
Leo: Pyrite
Do you know that Taurus is ruled by Venus, the planet of love? Rose quartz promotes unconditional love and harmony in relationships
Taurus: Rose Quartz
Images: Pexels
Moon possesses great control over the Cancerians! Moonstone is known to balance the emotions and send light into their lives
Cancer: Moonstone
Images: Pexels
Scorpio: Ruby
Images: Pexels
Imagination and intense passion are the strengths of Scorpians. Ruby caters to their strengths and brings out their hidden passion and zeal
Images: Pexels
Gemini: Labradorite
Geminis can depict various personalities! They are fun-loving and they like to go with the flow
Do you know that people having this zodiac sign possess great diplomatic and peace-making qualities? Sodalite enhances the trait of wisdom in their communication
Libra: Sodalite
Images: Pexels
Capricorns are known to steadily conquer mountain-like difficulties. Peridot eliminates the negativity and supports them in these difficult times
Capricorn: Peridot
Images: Pexels
Virgo: Jade
Images: Pexels
Virgos are humble and practical in nature. Green jade boosts their mental strength and courage
Images: Pexels
Aries is a fire sign and they are very passionate and ambitious. But it can lead to burnout! Clear quartz works to strike a balance
Aries: Clear quartz
