Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

 Lifestyle

JUNE 07, 2024

Health and beauty benefits of Baking Soda


Baking soda is a natural abrasive that helps remove surface stains from teeth, leaving them whiter and brighter. Mix with a small amount of water and brush gently

 Natural Teeth Whitener

Baking soda can be used as a gentle exfoliator to remove dead skin cells. Mix with water to form a paste, apply in circular motions, and rinse for smoother skin

 Skin Exfoliator

Baking soda helps dry out pimples and reduce inflammation. Create a paste with water, apply to affected areas, and leave on for 10 minutes before rinsing off

 Acne Treatment

Relieve tired, aching feet with a baking soda soak. Add 3 tablespoons of baking soda to a basin of warm water and soak feet for 20 minutes to soften skin and reduce odor

 Foot Soak

Baking soda neutralizes body odor. Dust a small amount under your arms to stay fresh throughout the day without using commercial deodorants

Deodorant Alternative

Soothe sunburned skin by adding 1/2 cup of baking soda to a lukewarm bath. Soak for 15-20 minutes to reduce redness and relieve pain

Sunburn Relief

Remove product buildup from your hair by adding a teaspoon of baking soda to your shampoo. It helps clarify and leave your hair feeling clean and fresh

Hair Cleanser

Baking soda acts as an antacid to neutralize stomach acid. Mix 1/2 teaspoon in a glass of water and drink slowly for quick heartburn relief

Heartburn Relief

Soften rough, dry hands by creating a paste with baking soda and water. Rub onto your hands and rinse off for smooth, soft skin

 Hand Softener

 Bath Bomb Ingredient

Baking soda is a key ingredient in homemade bath bombs. It helps soften the water and your skin while providing a relaxing bath experience

