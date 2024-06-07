Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Lifestyle
JUNE 07, 2024
Health and beauty benefits of Baking Soda
Baking soda is a natural abrasive that helps remove surface stains from teeth, leaving them whiter and brighter. Mix with a small amount of water and brush gently
Natural Teeth Whitener
Image source- Freepik
Image source- Freepik
Baking soda can be used as a gentle exfoliator to remove dead skin cells. Mix with water to form a paste, apply in circular motions, and rinse for smoother skin
Skin Exfoliator
Baking soda helps dry out pimples and reduce inflammation. Create a paste with water, apply to affected areas, and leave on for 10 minutes before rinsing off
Image source- Freepik
Acne Treatment
Relieve tired, aching feet with a baking soda soak. Add 3 tablespoons of baking soda to a basin of warm water and soak feet for 20 minutes to soften skin and reduce odor
Foot Soak
Image source- Freepik
Baking soda neutralizes body odor. Dust a small amount under your arms to stay fresh throughout the day without using commercial deodorants
Deodorant Alternative
Image source- Freepik
Soothe sunburned skin by adding 1/2 cup of baking soda to a lukewarm bath. Soak for 15-20 minutes to reduce redness and relieve pain
Sunburn Relief
Image source- Freepik
Remove product buildup from your hair by adding a teaspoon of baking soda to your shampoo. It helps clarify and leave your hair feeling clean and fresh
Hair Cleanser
Image source- Freepik
Baking soda acts as an antacid to neutralize stomach acid. Mix 1/2 teaspoon in a glass of water and drink slowly for quick heartburn relief
Heartburn Relief
Image source- Freepik
Soften rough, dry hands by creating a paste with baking soda and water. Rub onto your hands and rinse off for smooth, soft skin
Hand Softener
Image source- Freepik
Bath Bomb Ingredient
Baking soda is a key ingredient in homemade bath bombs. It helps soften the water and your skin while providing a relaxing bath experience
Image source- Freepik
