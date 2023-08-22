Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
AUGUST 22, 2023
Health benefits of bitter gourd
Did you know bittergourd is a fruit? It is enriched with many vitamins and minerals
Bitter gourd
Are you looking for foods with anti-diabetic properties? Bitter gourd should be your pick
Diabetes
Bitter gourd is also known as bitter melon! It is full of hepatoprotective properties which are beneficial for the liver health
Liver Health
It can treat skin conditions like eczema, rashes, psoriasis, and sores owing to its anti-inflammatory properties
Skin Conditions
Cancer
Bitter gourd seed oil can interfere with the development of breast and liver cancer cells! All the parts of this fruit have anti-cancer properties
Digestive Health
Bitter melon facilitates the secretion of digestive juices. It is also known to help with bowel movements
Are you looking for healthy foods for weight loss? Include this fruit in your diet
Weight Loss
This fruit is known to protect against infections caused by parasitic worms
Infection
Versatile
It might not be the preferred ingredient of many people. But it can be used in curries, soups, juice, chips, or fritters
