Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

AUGUST 22, 2023

Health benefits of bitter gourd 

Image: Pexels

Did you know bittergourd is a fruit? It is enriched with many vitamins and minerals 

Bitter gourd 

Are you looking for foods with anti-diabetic properties? Bitter gourd should be your pick

Image: Pexels

Diabetes 

Bitter gourd is also known as bitter melon! It is full of hepatoprotective properties which are beneficial for the liver health

Image: Pexels

Liver Health 

It can treat skin conditions like eczema, rashes, psoriasis, and sores owing to its anti-inflammatory properties 

Image: Pexels

Skin Conditions

Cancer 

Image: Pexels

Bitter gourd seed oil can interfere with the development of breast and liver cancer cells! All the parts of this fruit have anti-cancer properties 

Image: Pexels

Digestive Health 

Bitter melon facilitates the secretion of digestive juices. It is also known to help with bowel movements

Are you looking for healthy foods for weight loss? Include this fruit in your diet 

Weight Loss 

Image: Pexels

This fruit is known to protect against infections caused by parasitic worms 

 Infection

Image: Pexels

Versatile 

Image: Pexels

It might not be the preferred ingredient of many people. But it can be used in curries, soups, juice, chips, or fritters 

Image: Pexels

The content in this web story has been sourced from Style Craze’s article

 Credits 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here