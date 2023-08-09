Heading 3

Health benefits of blueberries

This delicious fruit has a low-calorie count. But it is one of the most nutrient-dense berries 

Low calorie 

Are you looking for foods that are packed with antioxidants? These berries should be your pick

Antioxidants

Blueberries are known to protect from DNA damage which might cause cancer

DNA damage

Oxidized bad cholesterol levels can have an adverse effect on health. This tangy fruit prevents this condition 

Cholesterol levels

Blood pressure

Blueberries are known to reduce blood pressure, thus reducing the risk of developing heart diseases 

Anti-aging

Are you looking for foods that will prolong the signs of aging? Include blueberries in your diet 

Blueberries can enhance memory and facilitate brain functioning. It protects the brain from the damage caused by oxidative stress

Improves memory

Blueberries can moderate the blood sugar levels in an individual! The anthocyanins may have an anti-diabetic effect

Diabetes 

Fights UTI 

Do you develop urinary tract infections often? Include these delicious berries in your diet to keep the infection at bay 

Strenuous exercises lead to muscle damage. Consuming blueberries regularly can alleviate inflammation and reduce fatigue

Muscle damage 

