Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
AUGUST 09, 2023
Health benefits of blueberries
Image: Pexels
This delicious fruit has a low-calorie count. But it is one of the most nutrient-dense berries
Low calorie
Are you looking for foods that are packed with antioxidants? These berries should be your pick
Image: Pexels
Antioxidants
Blueberries are known to protect from DNA damage which might cause cancer
Image: Pexels
DNA damage
Oxidized bad cholesterol levels can have an adverse effect on health. This tangy fruit prevents this condition
Image: Pexels
Cholesterol levels
Blood pressure
Image: Pexels
Blueberries are known to reduce blood pressure, thus reducing the risk of developing heart diseases
Image: Pexels
Anti-aging
Are you looking for foods that will prolong the signs of aging? Include blueberries in your diet
Blueberries can enhance memory and facilitate brain functioning. It protects the brain from the damage caused by oxidative stress
Improves memory
Image: Pexels
Blueberries can moderate the blood sugar levels in an individual! The anthocyanins may have an anti-diabetic effect
Diabetes
Image: Pexels
Fights UTI
Image: Pexels
Do you develop urinary tract infections often? Include these delicious berries in your diet to keep the infection at bay
Image: Pexels
Strenuous exercises lead to muscle damage. Consuming blueberries regularly can alleviate inflammation and reduce fatigue
Muscle damage
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.