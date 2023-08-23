Heading 3

 Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

AUGUST 23, 2023

Health benefits of bottle gourd 

Image: Pexels 

Do you wish to lose weight while eating delicious food? Include this vegetable in your diet 

 Weight loss

This vegetable is 90% water which makes it a perfect summer food or appropriate for hot climactic places 

Image: Pexels 

Summer apt 

Are you looking for food apt for diabetic people? The low glycemic index and less carbs make this vegetable a good choice 

Image: Pexels 

Diabetes 

The low sodium levels of bottle gourd make it a great choice for people having hypertension and high cholesterol, thus facilitating heart health 

Image: Pexels 

 Heart health 

Acidity 

Image: Pexels 

Do you suffer from acidity often? The low alkaline quality of bottle gourd can help you with the same 

Image: Pexels 

Digestive Health 

The high water content of this vegetable facilitates digestive health. A glass of bottle gourd juice can help you with diarrhea 

If you are suffering from liver inflammation, the antioxidants in this vegetable can aid you with the same 

 Liver inflammation 

Image: Pexels 

Are you looking for a homemade remedy for Urinary Tract Infection? Drink bottle gourd juice 

UTIs 

Image: Pexels 

 Skin health 

Image: Pexels 

Do you wish to attain glowing skin? Include this Vitamin C packed vegetable in your diet 

Image: Pexels 

The content of this web story has been sourced from Tarla Dalal’s blog 

Credits 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here