Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
AUGUST 23, 2023
Health benefits of bottle gourd
Do you wish to lose weight while eating delicious food? Include this vegetable in your diet
Weight loss
This vegetable is 90% water which makes it a perfect summer food or appropriate for hot climactic places
Summer apt
Are you looking for food apt for diabetic people? The low glycemic index and less carbs make this vegetable a good choice
Diabetes
The low sodium levels of bottle gourd make it a great choice for people having hypertension and high cholesterol, thus facilitating heart health
Heart health
Acidity
Do you suffer from acidity often? The low alkaline quality of bottle gourd can help you with the same
Digestive Health
The high water content of this vegetable facilitates digestive health. A glass of bottle gourd juice can help you with diarrhea
If you are suffering from liver inflammation, the antioxidants in this vegetable can aid you with the same
Liver inflammation
Are you looking for a homemade remedy for Urinary Tract Infection? Drink bottle gourd juice
UTIs
Skin health
Do you wish to attain glowing skin? Include this Vitamin C packed vegetable in your diet
