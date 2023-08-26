Heading 3

Health benefits of cabbage 

Image: Pexels

This vegetable may not be the most appealing out there, but its nutrient-dense profile makes it interesting

Cabbage 

The anthocyanins in cabbage help fight inflammation preventing any long-term disease 

Image: Pexels

Inflammation 

The vitamin C in this vegetable strengthens the immune system while boosting collagen production

Image: Pexels

Strength 

Are you looking for foods to enhance your digestion? The soluble fiber in cabbage aids with the same 

Image: Pexels

Digestion

Heart Health 

Image: Pexels

The antioxidants in cabbage enhance heart health while reducing the risk of developing heart diseases

Image: Pexels 

Cholesterol 

Cabbage is known to reduce the bad cholesterol levels in the body

The vitamin K in cabbage is essential for maintaining bone health, reducing the risk of developing osteoporosis, and preventing blood clotting 

Bone Health

Image: Pexels 

Are you looking for foods to regulate your blood pressure? Include this vegetable in your diet

Blood pressure 

Image: Pexels

Cancer 

Image: Pexels

The phytochemicals in cabbage can keep cancer at bay and protect your body from oxidative stress

Image: Pexels 

The content in this web story has been sourced from Cleveland Clinic’s article 

Credits

