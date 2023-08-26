Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
AUGUST 26, 2023
Health benefits of cabbage
This vegetable may not be the most appealing out there, but its nutrient-dense profile makes it interesting
Cabbage
The anthocyanins in cabbage help fight inflammation preventing any long-term disease
Inflammation
The vitamin C in this vegetable strengthens the immune system while boosting collagen production
Strength
Are you looking for foods to enhance your digestion? The soluble fiber in cabbage aids with the same
Digestion
Heart Health
The antioxidants in cabbage enhance heart health while reducing the risk of developing heart diseases
Cholesterol
Cabbage is known to reduce the bad cholesterol levels in the body
The vitamin K in cabbage is essential for maintaining bone health, reducing the risk of developing osteoporosis, and preventing blood clotting
Bone Health
Are you looking for foods to regulate your blood pressure? Include this vegetable in your diet
Blood pressure
Cancer
The phytochemicals in cabbage can keep cancer at bay and protect your body from oxidative stress
