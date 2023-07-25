Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

 Lifestyle 

JULY 25, 2023

Health benefits of carrots 

Carrots are a powerhouse of vitamin A.
This vitamin contributes to enhancing vision and eyesight

Sharpens vision

Image: Pexels 

It is proven that regular carrot consumption is associated with lowered colorectal cancer risk

Image: Pexels

 Reduces cancer risk 

Do you wish to improve your skin complexion and reduce the signs of aging?
 Include carrots in your diet 

Glowing skin

Image: Pexels 

Carrots are packed with vitamin A, vitamin C, Carotenoids, potassium, and antioxidants. These are beneficial for the hair health 

 Hair health

Image: Pexels

Weight loss

Image: Pexels

This vegetable has 88% water and 25 calories when consumed raw! Thus, it makes a great snack option if you wish to lose weight 

Image: Pexels





Immunity booster 

The vitamin A in carrots can enhance immunity, prevent infections, and regulate body system functioning 

Image: Pexels





Dental Health

Chewing carrots can promote
oral cleanliness

Are you looking for food that might help you with your Polycystic Ovary Syndrome? Carrots should be your pick 

PCOS 

Image: Pexels

The vitamin C in carrots increases collagen production in the body. This might help with wound healing 

Collagen production

Image: Pexels

Benefits

Image: Pexels 

Additionally, this vegetable might aid in controlling blood pressure, managing blood sugar, and lowering cholesterol levels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here