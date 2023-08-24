Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
AUGUST 24, 2023
Health benefits of cauliflower
Image: Pexels
This vegetable is nutrient-dense and low in calories. It can be beneficial for reducing the risk of multiple diseases
Cauliflower
The high fiber content of this vegetable facilitates better digestion. It also enhances the good bacteria in the gut
Image: Pexels
Fiber
The antioxidants in cauliflower can aid in protecting the cells from inflammation and free radicals
Image: Pexels
Antioxidants
Are you looking for delicious foods to lose weight? Include this vegetable in your diet
Image: Pexels
Weight loss
Choline
Image: Pexels
Cauliflower is high in choline which maintains the cell membrane integrity and supports metabolism
Image: Pexels
Cancer
The sulforaphane in this vegetable is pivotal in preventing the growth of cancer cells in the body
Cauliflower is a great alternative to grains and legumes. It can be beneficial for those who wish to include more vegetables in their diet
Alternative
Image: Pexels
It is a versatile vegetable. You can make cauliflower rice, pizza crust, hummus, mash, tortillas, and much more
Versatile
Image: Pexels
Diabetes
Image: Pexels
The high fiber content in this vegetable is essential in regulating blood sugar and cholesterol levels, thus facilitating better heart health
Image: Pexels
The content in this web story has been sourced from Health Line’s post. It is reviewed by Amy Richter, RD, Nutrition
Credits
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.