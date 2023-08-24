Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

AUGUST 24, 2023

Health benefits of cauliflower 

This vegetable is nutrient-dense and low in calories. It can be beneficial for reducing the risk of multiple diseases 

Cauliflower 

The high fiber content of this vegetable facilitates better digestion. It also enhances the good bacteria in the gut 

Fiber 

The antioxidants in cauliflower can aid in protecting the cells from inflammation and free radicals 

Antioxidants 

Are you looking for delicious foods to lose weight? Include this vegetable in your diet

Weight loss 

Choline 

Cauliflower is high in choline which maintains the cell membrane integrity and supports metabolism 

 Cancer 

The sulforaphane in this vegetable is pivotal in preventing the growth of cancer cells in the body 

Cauliflower is a great alternative to grains and legumes. It can be beneficial for those who wish to include more vegetables in their diet 

 Alternative 

It is a versatile vegetable. You can make cauliflower rice, pizza crust, hummus, mash, tortillas, and much more 

 Versatile 

 Diabetes

The high fiber content in this vegetable is essential in regulating blood sugar and cholesterol levels, thus facilitating better heart health

The content in this web story has been sourced from Health Line’s post. It is reviewed by Amy Richter, RD, Nutrition 

Credits 

