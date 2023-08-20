Heading 3
AUGUST 20, 2023
Health benefits of chrysanthemum tea
This tea is a traditional aid for cooling the body and reducing blood pressure levels
Blood Pressure
This tea can lower blood pressure, thus reducing the risk of coronary artery diseases, heart attacks, and strokes
Heart Health
If you are having a hangover, you can drink this tea to increase your alcohol metabolism and eliminate it from your system
Hangover
The essential oils of chrysanthemums possess antibacterial and antimicrobial properties preventing the transmission of bacteria
Fights Bacteria
Anti-inflammatory properties
Are you looking for drinks with anti-inflammatory properties? Include chrysanthemum tea in your routine
Glowing skin
This tea is packed with the benefits of vitamin A! This vitamin is an amazing antioxidant that boosts skin health
Are you suffering from weak or blurry vision? Include this tea in your routine for an enhanced vision
Vision
This nutrient-dense tea is great for bone health and osteoporosis prevention
Bone Health
Metabolism
The folic acid, choline, niacin, and riboflavin in this tea facilitate better functioning of the metabolism
This tea is brewed using delicate chrysanthemum petals! It offers several health benefits and strengthens the immune system
Immunity
