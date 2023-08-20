Heading 3

Health benefits of chrysanthemum tea 

This tea is a traditional aid for cooling the body and reducing blood pressure levels 

 Blood Pressure 

This tea can lower blood pressure, thus reducing the risk of coronary artery diseases, heart attacks, and strokes

Heart Health 

If you are having a hangover, you can drink this tea to increase your alcohol metabolism and eliminate it from your system

 Hangover 

The essential oils of chrysanthemums possess antibacterial and antimicrobial properties preventing the transmission of bacteria 

Fights Bacteria 

Anti-inflammatory properties

Are you looking for drinks with anti-inflammatory properties? Include chrysanthemum tea in your routine 

Glowing skin 

This tea is packed with the benefits of vitamin A! This vitamin is an amazing antioxidant that boosts skin health 

Are you suffering from weak or blurry vision? Include this tea in your routine for an enhanced vision 

Vision 

This nutrient-dense tea is great for bone health and osteoporosis prevention 

 Bone Health 

Metabolism 

The folic acid, choline, niacin, and riboflavin in this tea facilitate better functioning of the metabolism 

This tea is brewed using delicate chrysanthemum petals! It offers several health benefits and strengthens the immune system 

 Immunity 

