APRIL 12, 2023
Health Benefits Of Collagen Supplements
Image- Pexels
Collagen is a protein responsible for healthy joints and skin elasticity, or stretchiness. It’s in your bones, muscles, and blood, comprising three-quarters of your skin and a third of the protein in your body
What is collagen?
Image- Pexels
Scientists have identified a total of 29 varieties. Most collagen supplements contain types I, II, and III, which account for most of the collagen found in your body. They contain a digestible form of collagen called collagen peptides or hydrolyzed collagen
Types of collagen
Body works hard to digest protein from foods like chicken or beef. Collagen supplements are hydrolyzed, which means the collagen is broken down, making it simpler for your body to absorb
Image- Pexels
A digestible source of protein
There are several collagen supplements available for people wishing to encourage healthy hair development. Collagen can be used to repair hair loss and create stronger, more beautiful locks
Image- Pexels
It can assist with lessening hair loss
Image- Pexels
Safeguards health of bones and joints
Regular collagen use facilitates smoother joint function, making daily activities like walking, stair climbing and descending, standing up from a seated position, bending, and weight-bearing easier
Collagen makes up roughly 75% of your tendons and ligaments, so taking it as a supplement can help lessen future discomfort or injury
Image- Pexels
Speeds up muscle repair
You should probably think about including collagen in your diet if you have inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) or leaky gut syndrome. Every cell in your gut is supported by collagen, which helps to reduce inflammation and safeguard the lining of your intestines
Image- Pexels
Better gut health for people who suffer from IBS
Collagen contributes to the skin's ability to retain moisture, which lessens the visibility of wrinkles and fine lines. It is believed that collagen consumption can enhance the body's natural capacity to create collagen, which can increase elasticity and boost natural anti-aging
Image- Pexels
Supports graceful aging
Some people’s nails break more easily than others, and don’t grow as fast. Collagen makes nails healthier
Image- Pexels
Healthier nails
Collagen helps keep the shape of your arteries and blood vessels
Image- Pexels
Improves heart health
