Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

Health

APRIL 12, 2023

Health Benefits Of Collagen Supplements

Image- Pexels

Collagen is a protein responsible for healthy joints and skin elasticity, or stretchiness. It’s in your bones, muscles, and blood, comprising three-quarters of your skin and a third of the protein in your body

What is collagen?

Image- Pexels

Scientists have identified a total of 29 varieties. Most collagen supplements contain types I, II, and III, which account for most of the collagen found in your body. They contain a digestible form of collagen called collagen peptides or hydrolyzed collagen

Types of collagen

Body works hard to digest protein from foods like chicken or beef. Collagen supplements are hydrolyzed, which means the collagen is broken down, making it simpler for your body to absorb 

Image- Pexels

A digestible source of protein 

There are several collagen supplements available for people wishing to encourage healthy hair development. Collagen can be used to repair hair loss and create stronger, more beautiful locks

Image- Pexels

It can assist with lessening hair loss

Image- Pexels

Safeguards health of bones and joints

Regular collagen use facilitates smoother joint function, making daily activities like walking, stair climbing and descending, standing up from a seated position, bending, and weight-bearing easier

Collagen makes up roughly 75% of your tendons and ligaments, so taking it as a supplement can help lessen future discomfort or injury

Image- Pexels

Speeds up muscle repair

You should probably think about including collagen in your diet if you have inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) or leaky gut syndrome. Every cell in your gut is supported by collagen, which helps to reduce inflammation and safeguard the lining of your intestines

Image- Pexels

Better gut health for people who suffer from IBS

Collagen contributes to the skin's ability to retain moisture, which lessens the visibility of wrinkles and fine lines. It is believed that collagen consumption can enhance the body's natural capacity to create collagen, which can increase elasticity and boost natural anti-aging

Image- Pexels

Supports graceful aging

Some people’s nails break more easily than others, and don’t grow as fast. Collagen makes nails healthier

Image- Pexels

Healthier nails 

Collagen helps keep the shape of your arteries and blood vessels

Image- Pexels

Improves heart health 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here