Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

HEALTH

mAY 21, 2023

Health Benefits of Cucumber

Image : Pexels

Detox water made using cucumber and mint, effectively eliminates toxins from the body, improves hydration

Hydration and detoxification 

Research has proved that regular consumption of cucumber juice is helpful in reducing blood pressure

Regulates blood pressure 

Image : Pexels

Image : Pexels

Cucumbers act as a coolant for our stomach. The soluble fiber in cucumbers helps in slowing our digestion

Good for digestion 

Image : Pexels

Cucumbers are known to reduce blood sugar levels, thus being helpful in the management and prevention of diabetes mellitus

Reduces blood sugar 

Image : Pexels

Cucumbers contain 96% of water and are low in calories. The high water and low-calorie content of cucumbers help in reducing weight

Weight loss 

Image : Pexels

Anti-inflammatory effects of cucumber naturally lighten our skin and reduce tanning

Skin health 

Image : Pexels

Keeping cucumber slices on the eyes for about 10 minutes relaxes our eyes and reduces puffiness around the eyes

Soothes eyes 

Image : Pexels

Cucumbers contain silica which is excellent for hair and nail care

Good for hair and nails 

Image : Pexels

Phytochemicals present in cucumber destroy the bacteria in our mouth that cause bad breath

Prevents bad breath 

Image : Pexels

According to PharmEasy, the fiber in cucumbers protects from colorectal cancer

May reduce risk of cancer 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here