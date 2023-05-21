mAY 21, 2023
Health Benefits of Cucumber
Detox water made using cucumber and mint, effectively eliminates toxins from the body, improves hydration
Hydration and detoxification
Research has proved that regular consumption of cucumber juice is helpful in reducing blood pressure
Regulates blood pressure
Cucumbers act as a coolant for our stomach. The soluble fiber in cucumbers helps in slowing our digestion
Good for digestion
Cucumbers are known to reduce blood sugar levels, thus being helpful in the management and prevention of diabetes mellitus
Reduces blood sugar
Cucumbers contain 96% of water and are low in calories. The high water and low-calorie content of cucumbers help in reducing weight
Weight loss
Anti-inflammatory effects of cucumber naturally lighten our skin and reduce tanning
Skin health
Keeping cucumber slices on the eyes for about 10 minutes relaxes our eyes and reduces puffiness around the eyes
Soothes eyes
Cucumbers contain silica which is excellent for hair and nail care
Good for hair and nails
Phytochemicals present in cucumber destroy the bacteria in our mouth that cause bad breath
Prevents bad breath
According to PharmEasy, the fiber in cucumbers protects from colorectal cancer
May reduce risk of cancer
