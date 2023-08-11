Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
AUGUST 11, 2023
Health benefits of curd
Image: Pexels
Curd has active bacteria which can fight the diseases causing germs. Include this in your diet regularly to see the difference
Enhances Immunity
This milk product can soothe an inflamed digestive system and an upset stomach. It is also easy to digest
Image: Pexels
Digestion
Do you wish to attain glowing and healthy skin? Use curd face packs as the lactic acid in curd helps with exfoliation
Image: Pexels
Glowing skin
Curd can reduce cholesterol levels and the risk of blood pressure, thus facilitating better heart health
Image: Pexels
Heart health
Vaginal Infections
Image: Pexels
The good bacteria in curd protects the vagina from frequent infections and improves the PH balance
Image: Pexels
Stronger teeth
The calcium in curd strengthens the bones and teeth. It reduces the chances of the development of arthritis and other bone-related issues
Curd leads to reduced cortisol production which is beneficial for weight loss
Weight loss
Image: Pexels
This milk product is a powerhouse of nutrients and minerals which can act as an instant energy booster
Energy
Image: Pexels
Blood sugar
Image: Pexels
Are you looking for foods that can keep your blood sugar levels in check? This simple protein should be your pick
Image: Pexels
Curd is a versatile ingredient. It can be used as buttermilk, with rice, in sandwiches, smoothies, and raita. Remember that added sugar can improve the taste but reduce the benefits
Versatile
