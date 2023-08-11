Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

AUGUST 11, 2023

Health benefits of curd

Image: Pexels

Curd has active bacteria which can fight the diseases causing germs. Include this in your diet regularly to see the difference

Enhances Immunity 

This milk product can soothe an inflamed digestive system and an upset stomach. It is also easy to digest 

Image: Pexels

Digestion 

Do you wish to attain glowing and healthy skin? Use curd face packs as the lactic acid in curd helps with exfoliation

Image: Pexels

Glowing skin

Curd can reduce cholesterol levels and the risk of blood pressure, thus facilitating better heart health 

Image: Pexels

Heart health 

Vaginal Infections 

Image: Pexels

The good bacteria in curd protects the vagina from frequent infections and improves the PH balance 

Image: Pexels

Stronger teeth 

The calcium in curd strengthens the bones and teeth. It reduces the chances of the development of arthritis and other bone-related issues 

Curd leads to reduced cortisol production which is beneficial for weight loss

Weight loss 

Image: Pexels

This milk product is a powerhouse of nutrients and minerals which can act as an instant energy booster 

Energy 

Image: Pexels

Blood sugar 

Image: Pexels

Are you looking for foods that can keep your blood sugar levels in check? This simple protein should be your pick 

Image: Pexels

Curd is a versatile ingredient. It can be used as buttermilk, with rice, in sandwiches, smoothies, and raita. Remember that added sugar can improve the taste but reduce the benefits

Versatile 

