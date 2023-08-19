Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
AUGUST 19, 2023
Health benefits of green peas
Image: Pexels
Green peas are packed with the goodness of antioxidants which combats oxidative stress
Antioxidant
Are you looking for foods that will help you with weight loss? This fruit should be your pick
Image: Pexels
Weight Loss
These peas are rich in fiber. They facilitate blood sugar regulation in the body
Image: Pexels
Blood Sugar
The antioxidants in this fruit are beneficial for the protection of immune cells, thus strengthening the immune system
Image: Pexels
Immunity
Pregnancy
Image: Pexels
Green peas can benefit pregnant women as they are a great source of folate
Image: Pexels
Eye Health
Are you looking for foods to enhance your vision? The vitamin A in this fruit can aid with the same
If you are anemic, include green peas in your diet! The iron and potassium in these aid with oxygen absorption and the production of red blood cells
Anemia
Image: Pexels
If you have high blood pressure, regular consumption of these peas can aid you to lower the same
Blood Pressure
Image: Pexels
Bone Health
Image: Pexels
The vitamins in green peas facilitate bone development and increase the structural density of the bones
Image: Pexels
These peas are great for health! But they should be consumed in moderation, or else they may have some side-effects
Caution
Image: Pexels
The content of this web story has been sourced from Mishry’s website
Credits
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.