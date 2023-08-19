Heading 3

Health benefits of green peas 

Green peas are packed with the goodness of antioxidants which combats oxidative stress 

 Antioxidant 

Weight Loss 

These peas are rich in fiber. They facilitate blood sugar regulation in the body

Blood Sugar 

The antioxidants in this fruit are beneficial for the protection of immune cells, thus strengthening the immune system 

 Immunity 

 Pregnancy 

Green peas can benefit pregnant women as they are a great source of folate

Eye Health 

Are you looking for foods to enhance your vision? The vitamin A in this fruit can aid with the same 

If you are anemic, include green peas in your diet! The iron and potassium in these aid with oxygen absorption and the production of red blood cells 

Anemia 

If you have high blood pressure, regular consumption of these peas can aid you to lower the same 

Blood Pressure

Bone Health

The vitamins in green peas facilitate bone development and increase the structural density of the bones

These peas are great for health! But they should be consumed in moderation, or else they may have some side-effects

Caution 

