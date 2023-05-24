Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Health

mAY 24, 2023

Health Benefits Of Hibiscus Tea

Hibiscus tea is an herbal tea made by boiling the hibiscus plant

Hibiscus tea

Image : Pexels

Image : Pexels

According to Healthline, there are several health benefits of hibiscus tea. Check out

Benefits

Image : Pexels

Hibiscus has antioxidant properties that are beneficial for health

Antioxidants

Image : Pexels

It lowers systolic and diastolic blood pressure

Lowers blood pressure

Image : Pexels

It reduces blood cholesterol

Improves blood fat levels

Image : Pexels

It reduces liver damage as well as improves fatty liver disease

Liver health

Image : Pexels

It decreases body weight and fat

Weight loss

Image : Pexels

According to some studies, hibiscus extract has anti-cancer properties

Might prevent cancer

Image : Pexels

It reduces the growth of certain strains of bacteria

Reduces growth of bacteria

Image : Pexels

Last but not least, hibiscus tea is flavorful and easy to make

Flavorable

