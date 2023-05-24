mAY 24, 2023
Health Benefits Of Hibiscus Tea
Hibiscus tea is an herbal tea made by boiling the hibiscus plant
Hibiscus tea
Image : Pexels
Image : Pexels
According to Healthline, there are several health benefits of hibiscus tea. Check out
Benefits
Image : Pexels
Hibiscus has antioxidant properties that are beneficial for health
Antioxidants
Image : Pexels
It lowers systolic and diastolic blood pressure
Lowers blood pressure
Image : Pexels
It reduces blood cholesterol
Improves blood fat levels
Image : Pexels
It reduces liver damage as well as improves fatty liver disease
Liver health
Image : Pexels
It decreases body weight and fat
Weight loss
Image : Pexels
According to some studies, hibiscus extract has anti-cancer properties
Might prevent cancer
Image : Pexels
It reduces the growth of certain strains of bacteria
Reduces growth of bacteria
Image : Pexels
Last but not least, hibiscus tea is flavorful and easy to make
Flavorable
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.