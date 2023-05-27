Heading 3

HEMELIN DARLONG

Beauty

mAY 27, 2023

Health benefits of Jaggery

Image- Pexels

Jaggery helps in the maintenance of the proper functioning of the digestive system. This, in turn, prevents many digestive problems and improves digestion as well

Aids Indigestion

Image- Pexels

One of the most well-known benefits of jaggery is its ability to purify the blood. When consumed on a regular basis, it cleanses the blood, leaving your body healthy

Purifies blood

Image- Pexels

Jaggery is rich in iron and folate which help in preventing anemia by ensuring that a normal level of red blood cells is maintained. This is especially beneficial for pregnant women. It is also an instant energy boost

Prevents Anemia

Image- Pexels

Jaggery is rich in many essential nutrients and helps in providing relief from cramps and stomach aches which are associated with menstruation

Treats Menstrual Problems

boosts Metabolism

Jaggery is a rich source of potassium that helps in the balance of electrolytes as well as the building up of muscles and improving the metabolism in the body

Image- Pexels

Image- Pexels

Jaggery is a rich source of antioxidants, selenium in particular, that helps in preventing the various effects of radicals in one's body

Provide Antioxidants

Image- Pexels

Jaggery is known for its ability to naturally treat a cough and cold effectively. Eating it in its raw form is recommended. You can also mix it in warm water or with tea

Treats cough and cold

Image- Pexels

Jaggery helps in controlling the temperature of the body. This is especially beneficial for patients who suffer from asthma as they require a normal temperature to be maintained at all times

controls body temperature

Image- Pexels

Jaggery can naturally cleanse the body, reduce the workload of the liver, and helps in its detoxification as well

Regulates liver function

Image- Pexels

Jaggery has anti-inflammatory and wound-healing properties. It helps treat and prevent many skin problems, such as acne and pimples

Treats acne and pimple

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here