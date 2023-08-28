Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
lifestyle
AUGUST 28, 2023
Health benefits of kale
Image: Pexels
Kale is a vegetable belonging to the cabbage family. It is low in calories and packed with many nutrients
Kale
The antioxidants in this leafy green are beneficial for neutralizing free radicals in the body
Image: Pexels
Antioxidants
The vitamin C in this vegetable is higher than most leafy greens. It is crucial for the synthesis of collagen in the body
Image: Pexels
Vitamin C
Do you wish to reduce your cholesterol levels? Include kale in your diet
Image: Pexels
Cholesterol
Vitamin K
Image: Pexels
Vitamin K in kale facilitates blood clotting and binding of calcium in the body
Image: Pexels
Cancer
The compounds in this vegetable are known to protect against cancer and block its formation at a molecular level
Are you looking for foods to enhance your eye health? Include this leafy green in your diet
Eye Health
Image: Pexels
Kale is a versatile ingredient. It can be used in salads, smoothies, chips, and much more
Versatile
Image: Pexels
Weight loss
Image: Pexels
Are you looking for foods that promote weight loss? The low-calorie and energy-dense properties of kale might help you with the same
Image: Pexels
The content in this web story has been sourced from Health Line’s article. It is reviewed by Amy Richter, RD, Nutrition
Credits
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.