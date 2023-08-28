Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

lifestyle

AUGUST 28, 2023

Health benefits of kale 

Image: Pexels

Kale is a vegetable belonging to the cabbage family. It is low in calories and packed with many nutrients 

Kale 

The antioxidants in this leafy green are beneficial for neutralizing free radicals in the body 

Image: Pexels

Antioxidants 

The vitamin C in this vegetable is higher than most leafy greens. It is crucial for the synthesis of collagen in the body

Image: Pexels

Vitamin C 

Do you wish to reduce your cholesterol levels? Include kale in your diet 

Image: Pexels

Cholesterol 

 Vitamin K 

Image: Pexels

Vitamin K in kale facilitates blood clotting and binding of calcium in the body

Image: Pexels 

Cancer 

The compounds in this vegetable are known to protect against cancer and block its formation at a molecular level 

Are you looking for foods to enhance your eye health? Include this leafy green in your diet 

 Eye Health 

Image: Pexels 

Kale is a versatile ingredient. It can be used in salads, smoothies, chips, and much more 

 Versatile 

Image: Pexels

Weight loss

Image: Pexels

Are you looking for foods that promote weight loss? The low-calorie and energy-dense properties of kale might help you with the same 

Image: Pexels 

The content in this web story has been sourced from Health Line’s article. It is reviewed by Amy Richter, RD, Nutrition 

Credits 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here