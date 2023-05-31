Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Health

mAY 31, 2023

Health benefits of mustard seeds 

Mustard seeds are an essential spice which have amazing health benefits. Check it out!

Mustard seeds

Mustard seeds may help relieve symptoms of Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Magnesium present in mustard seeds helps reduce the pain of migraine

Migraine

Mustard seeds contain allyl isothiocyanate which fights against respiratory congestion

Respiration congestion

Mustard seeds contain essential nutrients which prevent chronic diseases

Disease prevention 

Mustard seeds contain essential dietary fibers which improves digestive system

Dietary fiber

Selenium content in mustard seeds ay prevent risk of cancer

Cancer risk prevention

Essential nutrients present in mustard seeds control blood pressure

Blood pressure

Mustard seeds have copper, iron, magnesium, selenium which help in giving relief during menopause

Menopausal relief

Mustard seeds work magically for the people with asthma

Asthma

