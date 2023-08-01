Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
AUGUST 01, 2023
Health benefits of papaya
Alzheimer’s disease is not unheard of in today’s day and age. If you wish to prevent this disease, include papaya in your diet
Alzheimer’s Risk
This fruit protects the cells from free radicals and oxidative stress which might lead to cancer
Prevents cancer
Papaya is full of vitamin C which can guard the immune system against several diseases
Enhances Immunity
The Vitamin C, potassium, and antioxidants in this fruit facilitate blood flow which contributes to heart health
Heart health
Papaya is beneficial for those who have type 2 diabetes. It can also decrease blood glucose levels
Blood sugar
Fights Inflammation
Do you know papaya is a natural painkiller? It contains cytokines that aid in regulating inflammation
Eyesight
If you wish to protect your eyes from certain kinds of degeneration, include this fruit in your daily routine
This fruit is high in water content which can reduce bloating and ease constipation. The fiber component helps with the bowel movement
Improves digestion
Are you looking for foods that will facilitate weight loss? This delicious fruit should be your pick
Weight loss
Tip
You can store the leftover papaya in the freezer for up to 10 months! This fruit is also available all year round for you to enjoy its benefits
