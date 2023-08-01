Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

 Lifestyle

AUGUST 01, 2023

Health benefits of papaya 

Alzheimer’s disease is not unheard of in today’s day and age. If you wish to prevent this disease, include papaya in your diet 

Alzheimer’s Risk 

This fruit protects the cells from free radicals and oxidative stress which might lead to cancer 

Prevents cancer 

Papaya is full of vitamin C which can guard the immune system against several diseases 

Enhances Immunity 

The Vitamin C, potassium, and antioxidants in this fruit facilitate blood flow which contributes to heart health

Heart health 

Papaya is beneficial for those who have type 2 diabetes. It can also decrease blood glucose levels 

 Blood sugar 

Fights Inflammation 

Do you know papaya is a natural painkiller? It contains cytokines that aid in regulating inflammation 

 Eyesight 

If you wish to protect your eyes from certain kinds of degeneration, include this fruit in your daily routine 

This fruit is high in water content which can reduce bloating and ease constipation. The fiber component helps with the bowel movement 

 Improves digestion 

Are you looking for foods that will facilitate weight loss? This delicious fruit should be your pick 

Weight loss

Tip 

You can store the leftover papaya in the freezer for up to 10 months! This fruit is also available all year round for you to enjoy its benefits 

