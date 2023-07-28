Heading 3
Health benefits of peaches
Nuts and seeds are a popular vitamin E source. But, among fruits, peaches are packed with the benefits of vitamin E
Vitamin E
If you have an upset stomach, snack on some canned peaches to soothe your stomach. But remember to check the added sugar in them
Upset Stomach
Smile, please! Peaches are full of fluoride which helps get rid of germs and facilitates your oral health
Teeth health
Vitamin A in peaches is beneficial for eyesight. It also strengthens the immune system
Enhances eyesight
Healthy weight
A peach has less than 60 calories! It is 85% water and devoid of saturated fats, cholesterol, and sodium
Promotes healing
Peaches helps in getting rid of free radicals and prevents the risk of cancer. The vitamin C in peaches promotes the collagen production
The potassium in this delicious fruit balances the effects of a high-salt diet! Thus, it prevents high blood pressure, kidney stones, and bone loss
Bone Health
Peaches are a powerhouse of nutrients! The skin of this stone fruit is also packed with nutrients. Wash the fruit nicely before consuming it
Pro Tip
You can choose the perfect peach by smelling them. The sweeter they smell, the riper they are
This fruit makes a delicious snack! But you can bake, boil, and saute them to go with different dishes
Versatile
