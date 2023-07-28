Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

JULY 28, 2023

Health benefits of peaches 

Nuts and seeds are a popular vitamin E source. But, among fruits, peaches are packed with the benefits of vitamin E 

Vitamin E 

Image: Pexels 

If you have an upset stomach, snack on some canned peaches to soothe your stomach. But remember to check the added sugar in them 

Image: Pexels 

 Upset Stomach 

Smile, please! Peaches are full of fluoride which helps get rid of germs and facilitates your oral health 

Teeth health 

Image: Pexels 

Vitamin A in peaches is beneficial for eyesight. It also strengthens the immune system 

Enhances eyesight 

Image: Pexels 

Healthy weight 

Image: Pexels 

A peach has less than 60 calories! It is 85% water and devoid of saturated fats, cholesterol, and sodium 

Image: Pexels 

Promotes healing 

Peaches helps in getting rid of free radicals and prevents the risk of cancer. The vitamin C in peaches promotes the collagen production

The potassium in this delicious fruit balances the effects of a high-salt diet! Thus, it prevents  high blood pressure, kidney stones, and bone loss 

 Bone Health 

Image: Pexels 

Peaches are a powerhouse of nutrients! The skin of this stone fruit is also packed with nutrients. Wash the fruit nicely before consuming it 

Pro Tip 

Image: Pexels 

 Choose 

Image: Pexels 

You can choose the perfect peach by smelling them. The sweeter they smell, the riper they are 

Image: Pexels 

This fruit makes a delicious snack! But you can bake, boil, and saute them to go with different dishes 

 Versatile 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here