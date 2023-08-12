Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 12, 2023

Health Benefits of Pineapple

Eating a pineapple when suffering from a bad cold can help you recover as pineapples help fight infections and kill bacteria 

Treats cough and cold

Pineapple is rich in manganese which helps strengthen your bones

Strengthen bones

Eating pineapples can strengthen your gums and keep your teeth strong

Good for teeth

Eating pineapples or drinking pineapple juice can help aid digestion as it contains Vitamin C

Aids in digestion

Good for eye health

Regular consumption of pineapple can decrease the risk of macular degeneration and also aid in good vision

Prevents hypertension

Make sure to start eating pineapples if you suffer from hypertension as it has high amounts of potassium and lower amounts of sodium that help maintain blood pressure

Pineapples contain digestive enzymes that can reduce nausea and morning sickness

Prevents Nausea

Pineapple juice contains loads of Vitamin C and antioxidants that treat acne, reduce sun damage and uneven skin tone

Treats acne

Cures inflammation in the scalp

Pineapples can aid your scalp from severe itching and give you instant relief

Pineapples are packed with several nutrients that are necessary for the body

Loaded with nutrients

