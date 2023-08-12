Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 12, 2023
Health Benefits of Pineapple
Images: Pexels
Eating a pineapple when suffering from a bad cold can help you recover as pineapples help fight infections and kill bacteria
Treats cough and cold
Pineapple is rich in manganese which helps strengthen your bones
Images: Pexels
Strengthen bones
Eating pineapples can strengthen your gums and keep your teeth strong
Images: Pexels
Good for teeth
Eating pineapples or drinking pineapple juice can help aid digestion as it contains Vitamin C
Images: Pexels
Aids in digestion
Good for eye health
Images: Pexels
Regular consumption of pineapple can decrease the risk of macular degeneration and also aid in good vision
Images: Pexels
Prevents hypertension
Make sure to start eating pineapples if you suffer from hypertension as it has high amounts of potassium and lower amounts of sodium that help maintain blood pressure
Pineapples contain digestive enzymes that can reduce nausea and morning sickness
Prevents Nausea
Images: Pexels
Pineapple juice contains loads of Vitamin C and antioxidants that treat acne, reduce sun damage and uneven skin tone
Treats acne
Images: Pexels
Cures inflammation in the scalp
Images: Pexels
Pineapples can aid your scalp from severe itching and give you instant relief
Images: Pexels
Pineapples are packed with several nutrients that are necessary for the body
Loaded with nutrients
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.