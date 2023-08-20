Heading 3
Health benefits of pumpkin
Scientifically pumpkin is a fruit but its properties are similar to a vegetable. It is nutrient dense and low in calories
Nutrients
This fruit is packed with antioxidants! It can be beneficial for protecting the cells from oxidative damage and preventing chronic diseases
Antioxidants
The Vitamins A, C, and E facilitates better functioning of the immune system and fights infections
Immunity Booster
Are you looking for foods that will strengthen your eyesight? Include pumpkin in your diet
Eye Health
Weight Loss
If you wish to lose weight, this vegetable should be your pick. It is nutrient-rich and low in calories
Cancer Risk
The carotenoids in this vegetable facilitate the neutralization of free radicals, thus protecting the body against certain types of cancers
High potassium intake is associated with lower blood pressure and reduced chance of stroke! Pumpkin is replete with this mineral
Heart Health
The beta-carotene in pumpkin acts like a natural sunblock! Additionally, the vitamins and minerals promote healthy skin
Healthy Skin
Versatile
Pumpkin is a delicious and versatile ingredient! It can be used in custards, pies, pancakes, soups, pasta, and much more
