Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

AUGUST 20, 2023

Health benefits of pumpkin 

Scientifically pumpkin is a fruit but its properties are similar to a vegetable. It is nutrient dense and low in calories 

Nutrients 

This fruit is packed with antioxidants! It can be beneficial for protecting the cells from oxidative damage and preventing chronic diseases 

Antioxidants

The Vitamins A, C, and E facilitates better functioning of the immune system and fights infections 

 Immunity Booster

Are you looking for foods that will strengthen your eyesight? Include pumpkin in your diet 

Eye Health 

Weight Loss 

If you wish to lose weight, this vegetable should be your pick. It is nutrient-rich and low in calories 

Cancer Risk 

The carotenoids in this vegetable facilitate the neutralization of free radicals, thus protecting the body against certain types of cancers 

High potassium intake is associated with lower blood pressure and reduced chance of stroke! Pumpkin is replete with this mineral 

Heart Health 

The beta-carotene in pumpkin acts like a natural sunblock! Additionally, the vitamins and minerals promote healthy skin

Healthy Skin 

Versatile 

Pumpkin is a delicious and versatile ingredient! It can be used in custards, pies, pancakes, soups, pasta, and much more 

The content in this web story is sourced from a post on Health Line 

Credits 

