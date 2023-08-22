Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
AUGUST 22, 2023
Health benefits of radish
Image: Pexels
If you have sinus cavities or sore throat, add radish to vegetable juice to soothe these issues
Sinus
Are you looking for foods rich in antioxidants? The vitamin C in radish is a great source of the same
Image: Pexels
Antioxidants
Do you wish to prevent kidney stones? The potassium in radishes reduces the risk of developing kidney stones
Image: Pexels
Kidney stones
The fiber in radishes makes you feel full for longer time spans, thus preventing overeating
Image: Pexels
Weight management
Gastric Discomfort
Image: Pexels
The high fiber content of this vegetable facilitates bowel movement, thus easing gastric discomfort
Image: Pexels
Cough
Do you have difficulty in spitting out thick mucus? Radish juice or soup can ease this issue
The vitamins and minerals in this vegetable are beneficial for the skin! It can also aid with dry and flaky skin
Skin health
Image: Pexels
The low glycemic index and limited carbohydrates make this food safe for diabetic people
Diabetes
Image: Pexels
Heart Health
Image: Pexels
Are you looking for foods to improve heart health? The vitamin C, folic acid, calcium, potassium, and flavonoids in radishes can aid with the same
Image: Pexels
The content of this web story has been sourced from Tarla Dalal’s blog
Credits
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.