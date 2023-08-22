Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

AUGUST 22, 2023

Health benefits of radish 

Image: Pexels

If you have sinus cavities or sore throat, add radish to vegetable juice to soothe these issues 

 Sinus 

Are you looking for foods rich in antioxidants? The vitamin C in radish is a great source of the same 

Image: Pexels

Antioxidants 

Do you wish to prevent kidney stones? The potassium in radishes reduces the risk of developing kidney stones 

Image: Pexels

Kidney stones

The fiber in radishes makes you feel full for longer time spans, thus preventing overeating

Image: Pexels

Weight management

Gastric Discomfort 

Image: Pexels

The high fiber content of this vegetable facilitates bowel movement, thus easing gastric discomfort 

Image: Pexels

Cough 

Do you have difficulty in spitting out thick mucus? Radish juice or soup can ease this issue

The vitamins and minerals in this vegetable are beneficial for the skin! It can also aid with dry and flaky skin

 Skin health 

Image: Pexels

The low glycemic index and limited carbohydrates make this food safe for diabetic people

 Diabetes 

Image: Pexels

Heart Health 

Image: Pexels

Are you looking for foods to improve heart health? The vitamin C, folic acid, calcium, potassium, and flavonoids in radishes can aid with the same 

Image: Pexels

The content of this web story has been sourced from Tarla Dalal’s blog 

 Credits 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here