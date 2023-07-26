Heading 3

Health benefits of spinach 

Apart from water and juices, some foods can hydrate the body. Spinach is one such food 

Hydration 

Spinach can lower the hunger hormone and make one feel full. But it does not hamper the appetite

Controls Appetite 

Spinach is full of calcium, manganese, and vitamin K which are great for bone health. It also helps to prevent osteoporosis

Bone health 

Are you anemic? Or do you have iron deficiency? You must include spinach in your diet 

Reduces Anemia Risk 

 Boosts immunity 

Vitamin E and magnesium aid in strengthening the immune system. It fights bacteria and viruses 

Fetal development 

Spinach is a powerhouse of folate which is essential for the development of the fetus 

This food reduces the chances of developing cataracts. The vitamin A in spinach enhances vision 

Eye health 

The vitamin C in this vegetable is useful for collagen production which supports the healing process 

Recovery 

Benefits 

Spinach improves cardiovascular health, fights free radicals, and is full of anti-inflammatory properties 

Spinach is a versatile ingredient. It is used in smoothies, salads, bread, soups, stews, and more

Versatile 

