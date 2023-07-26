Heading 3
JULY 26, 2023
Health benefits of spinach
Apart from water and juices, some foods can hydrate the body. Spinach is one such food
Hydration
Image: Pexels
Spinach can lower the hunger hormone and make one feel full. But it does not hamper the appetite
Image: Pexels
Controls Appetite
Spinach is full of calcium, manganese, and vitamin K which are great for bone health. It also helps to prevent osteoporosis
Bone health
Image: Pexels
Are you anemic? Or do you have iron deficiency? You must include spinach in your diet
Reduces Anemia Risk
Image: Pexels
Boosts immunity
Image: Pexels
Vitamin E and magnesium aid in strengthening the immune system. It fights bacteria and viruses
Image: Pexels
Fetal development
Spinach is a powerhouse of folate which is essential for the development of the fetus
This food reduces the chances of developing cataracts. The vitamin A in spinach enhances vision
Eye health
Image: Pexels
The vitamin C in this vegetable is useful for collagen production which supports the healing process
Recovery
Image: Pexels
Benefits
Image: Pexels
Spinach improves cardiovascular health, fights free radicals, and is full of anti-inflammatory properties
Image: Pexels
Spinach is a versatile ingredient. It is used in smoothies, salads, bread, soups, stews, and more
Versatile
