Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

AUGUST 30, 2023

Health benefits of star fruit 

Image: Pexels

The antioxidants and fiber in this fruit reduce the toxicity levels of the body, thus lowering the risk of developing cancer 

Cancer 

The high fiber content in star fruit is beneficial for lowering the blood sugar levels of the body 

Diabetes 

This fruit reduces the blood pressure and bad cholesterol levels of the body, thus facilitating better heart health 

Heart Health 

Are you looking for foods that are beneficial during pregnancy? This fruit should be your pick 

 Pregnancy 

Lactation

Starfruit can enhance breast milk production by boosting hormone secretion. It is beneficial for new mothers

Digestion 

The soluble and insoluble fiber in this fruit enhances bowel movement while nourishing the gastrointestinal tract 

The vitamins and minerals in starfruit are crucial for hair growth and maintaining hair health 

Hair Health 

Are you looking for foods to prevent cold and flu? Eat this fruit for enhanced immunity 

 Immunity 

Weight loss 

This fruit is low in calories. Its high water content keeps an individual full for a longer time thus aiding with weight loss 

Are you looking for foods to enhance your sleep? Include starfruit in your diet for effective results 

Sleep 

