Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
AUGUST 30, 2023
Health benefits of star fruit
The antioxidants and fiber in this fruit reduce the toxicity levels of the body, thus lowering the risk of developing cancer
Cancer
The high fiber content in star fruit is beneficial for lowering the blood sugar levels of the body
Diabetes
This fruit reduces the blood pressure and bad cholesterol levels of the body, thus facilitating better heart health
Heart Health
Are you looking for foods that are beneficial during pregnancy? This fruit should be your pick
Pregnancy
Lactation
Starfruit can enhance breast milk production by boosting hormone secretion. It is beneficial for new mothers
Digestion
The soluble and insoluble fiber in this fruit enhances bowel movement while nourishing the gastrointestinal tract
The vitamins and minerals in starfruit are crucial for hair growth and maintaining hair health
Hair Health
Are you looking for foods to prevent cold and flu? Eat this fruit for enhanced immunity
Immunity
Weight loss
This fruit is low in calories. Its high water content keeps an individual full for a longer time thus aiding with weight loss
Are you looking for foods to enhance your sleep? Include starfruit in your diet for effective results
Sleep
