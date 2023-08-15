Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
AUGUST 15, 2023
Health benefits of turmeric milk
Image: Pexels
The key ingredient in golden milk is turmeric which is loaded with antioxidants that are beneficial to the body
Loaded with Antioxidants
The ingredients in turmeric milk contain anti-inflammatory properties which may reduce the risk of chronic diseases
Image: Pexels
Reduce inflammation
Turmeric milk contains ingredients that boost brain function by improving reaction time and memory
Image: Pexels
Improve memory and brain function
Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound which can boost your mood and reduce the symptoms of depression
Image: Pexels
Improve mood
May protect against heart disease
Image: Pexels
Cinnamon, ginger and turmeric, the main ingredients in turmeric milk are all linked to lower the risk of heart diseases
Image: Pexels
May lower blood sugar levels
The ingredients in golden milk, especially ginger and cinnamon may help reduce blood sugar levels
Compounds in cinnamon may help reduce the growth of cancer cells
May reduce risk of cancer
Image: Pexels
These properties help strengthen your immune system and act as a potent home remedy against colds
Contains antibacterial, antiviral & antifungal properties
Image: Pexels
May improve digestion
Image: Pexels
The ingredients in turmeric milk can help reduce the symptoms of indigestion
Image: Pexels
Calcium & Vitamin D contributes to stronger bones
If your diet is low in calcium, make sure to include turmeric milk in your diet to improve calcium and vitamin levels in the body
