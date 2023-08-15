Heading 3

AUGUST 15, 2023

Health benefits of turmeric milk

Image: Pexels

The key ingredient in golden milk is turmeric which is loaded with antioxidants that are beneficial to the body

Loaded with Antioxidants

The ingredients in turmeric milk contain anti-inflammatory properties which may reduce the risk of chronic diseases

Image: Pexels 

Reduce inflammation

Turmeric milk contains ingredients that boost brain function by improving reaction time and memory

Image: Pexels

Improve memory and brain function

Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound which can boost your mood and reduce the symptoms of depression

Image: Pexels

Improve mood

May protect against heart disease

Image: Pexels

Cinnamon, ginger and turmeric, the main ingredients in turmeric milk are all linked to lower the risk of heart diseases

Image: Pexels

May lower blood sugar levels

The ingredients in golden milk, especially ginger and cinnamon may help reduce blood sugar levels

Compounds in cinnamon may help reduce the growth of cancer cells

May reduce risk of cancer

Image: Pexels

These properties help strengthen your immune system and act as a potent home remedy against colds

Contains antibacterial, antiviral & antifungal properties

Image: Pexels

May improve digestion

Image: Pexels

The ingredients in turmeric milk can help reduce the symptoms of indigestion

Image: Pexels 

Calcium & Vitamin D contributes to stronger bones

If your diet is low in calcium, make sure to include turmeric milk in your diet to improve calcium and vitamin levels in the body

