Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

AUGUST 30, 2023

Health benefits of turnip 

Image: Pexels

The high fibre content in turnips might help with any intestinal issues while facilitating better digestion 

 Intestinal Problems

The antidiabetic, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties in this vegetable enhance cardiovascular health 

Image: Pexels

Cardiovascular health 

Are you looking for foods to reduce the risk of cancer? The glucosinolates and isothiocyanates help with the same 

Image: Pexels

Cancer 

The vitamin A and C in this vegetable is essential for facilitating skin and hair health 

Image: Pexels

 Skin Health 

Anemia 

Image: Pexels

Are you looking for foods to help with anemia? The iron in turnips might help you with the same 

Image: Pexels

Osteoporosis 

The vitamin K in this vegetable is crucial for promoting calcium absorption and enhancing bone density 

The choline in turnips reduces inflammation and might improve the memory of an individual 

Memory 

Image: Pexels

Are you looking for foods to lose weight? Include turnips in your diet for effective results 

Weight loss 

Image: Pexels

 Pregnancy 

Image: Pexels

The iron and folic acid in this vegetable may be beneficial for pregnant women 

Image: Pexels

The turnip water extract can protect from the formation of scar tissue in the liver 

Liver Health 

Image: Pexels

The content in this web story has been sourced from Style Craze’s article

Credits 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here