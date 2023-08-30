Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
AUGUST 30, 2023
Health benefits of turnip
Image: Pexels
The high fibre content in turnips might help with any intestinal issues while facilitating better digestion
Intestinal Problems
The antidiabetic, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties in this vegetable enhance cardiovascular health
Image: Pexels
Cardiovascular health
Are you looking for foods to reduce the risk of cancer? The glucosinolates and isothiocyanates help with the same
Image: Pexels
Cancer
The vitamin A and C in this vegetable is essential for facilitating skin and hair health
Image: Pexels
Skin Health
Anemia
Image: Pexels
Are you looking for foods to help with anemia? The iron in turnips might help you with the same
Image: Pexels
Osteoporosis
The vitamin K in this vegetable is crucial for promoting calcium absorption and enhancing bone density
The choline in turnips reduces inflammation and might improve the memory of an individual
Memory
Image: Pexels
Are you looking for foods to lose weight? Include turnips in your diet for effective results
Weight loss
Image: Pexels
Pregnancy
Image: Pexels
The iron and folic acid in this vegetable may be beneficial for pregnant women
Image: Pexels
The turnip water extract can protect from the formation of scar tissue in the liver
Liver Health
Image: Pexels
The content in this web story has been sourced from Style Craze’s article
Credits
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.