Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JULY 23, 2023

Health benefits of walking 30 minutes a day

Walking for 30 minutes increases your cardiovascular fitness. It helps lower blood pressure and improve blood flow

Cardiovascular fitness

It can be extremely beneficial for your bones as it involves moving your feet and legs. It also makes your joints flexible

Bone health

Walking just for 30 minutes allows you to inhale more oxygen which increases the overall oxygen level in your body

Increase oxygen levels

It can help boost your mental health and lower your anxiety levels

Improves mental health

Weight loss

Walking helps shed some extra kilos and is one of the best ways to lose weight 

Muscle strength 

Walking plays a significant role in improving and toning muscles in the body

Walking helps boost energy levels in the body

Boosts energy

Walking every day at a faster pace can help lower the risk of diabetes

Lower risk of Diabetes

Increases productivity 

Walking can effectively reduce fatigue and improve your overall productivity

Walking regulates your body's internal clock and improves a healthy sleep-wake cycle

Improves sleep quality

