Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JULY 23, 2023
Health benefits of walking 30 minutes a day
Walking for 30 minutes increases your cardiovascular fitness. It helps lower blood pressure and improve blood flow
Cardiovascular fitness
Image: Pexels
It can be extremely beneficial for your bones as it involves moving your feet and legs. It also makes your joints flexible
Image: Pexels
Bone health
Walking just for 30 minutes allows you to inhale more oxygen which increases the overall oxygen level in your body
Increase oxygen levels
Image: Pexels
It can help boost your mental health and lower your anxiety levels
Improves mental health
Image: Pexels
Weight loss
Image: Pexels
Walking helps shed some extra kilos and is one of the best ways to lose weight
Image: Pexels
Muscle strength
Walking plays a significant role in improving and toning muscles in the body
Walking helps boost energy levels in the body
Boosts energy
Image: Pexels
Walking every day at a faster pace can help lower the risk of diabetes
Lower risk of Diabetes
Image: Pexels
Increases productivity
Image: Pexels
Walking can effectively reduce fatigue and improve your overall productivity
Image: Pexels
Walking regulates your body's internal clock and improves a healthy sleep-wake cycle
Improves sleep quality
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.