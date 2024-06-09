Healthy and Yummy Quinoa Recipes to Try

- Ingredients: 1 cup cooked quinoa, 1/2 cup almond milk, 1 banana (sliced), 1 tbsp almond butter, fresh berries - Instructions: Combine quinoa and almond milk. Top with banana, almond butter, and berries. Enjoy!
Quinoa Breakfast Bowl
Image Source: Freepik
- Ingredients: 2 cups cooked quinoa, 1 cucumber (diced), 1 cup cherry tomatoes (halved), 1/2 cup Kalamata olives (sliced), 1/4 cup feta cheese (crumbled), lemon vinaigrette - Instructions: Toss all ingredients in a bowl. Drizzle with vinaigrette and mix well
Mediterranean Quinoa Salad
Image Source: Freepik
- Ingredients: 2 bell peppers or Eggplants, 2 cups cooked quinoa, 1 cup black beans, 1 cup corn, 1/2 cup salsa, 1/2 cup shredded cheese - Instructions: Mix quinoa, beans, corn, and salsa. Stuff peppers/ eggplants. Top with cheese and bake at 375°F for 25 mins
Quinoa Stuffed Peppers/Eggplant
Image Source: Freepik
- Ingredients: 2 cups cooked quinoa, 1 bell pepper (sliced), 1 zucchini (sliced), 1 carrot (julienned), 1/4 cup soy sauce, 1 tbsp sesame oil - Instructions: Sauté veggies in oil until tender. Add quinoa and soy sauce. Stir-fry for 5 mins
Quinoa Veggie Stir-Fry
Image Source: Freepik
- Ingredients: 1 cup cooked quinoa, 1 cup black beans, 1 avocado (sliced), salsa, corn tortillas - Instructions: Warm tortillas. Fill with quinoa, beans, avocado, and salsa. Enjoy
Image Source: Freepik
Quinoa and Black Bean Tacos
- Ingredients: 2 cups cooked quinoa, 2 cups chopped kale, 1/2 cup dried cranberries, 1/4 cup pumpkin seeds, balsamic vinaigrette - Instructions: Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Toss with vinaigrette
Quinoa and Kale Salad
Image Source: Freepik
- Ingredients: 1 cup cooked quinoa, 1 can chickpeas (mashed), 1 egg, 1/4 cup breadcrumbs, spices to taste - Instructions: Mix ingredients and form patties. Cook in a skillet over medium heat until golden brown
Quinoa and Chickpea Patties
Image Source: Freepik
Ingredients: 2 cups cooked quinoa, 1 cup cooked chicken (diced), 1/2 cup cherry tomatoes (halved), 1 Avocado, 1/4 cup red onion (diced), olive oil, and lemon juice for dressing Instructions: Combine quinoa, chicken, tomatoes, avocado and red onion. Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice. Toss and serve
Quinoa Chicken Salad
Image Source: Freepik
Quinoa Chocolate Pudding
Image Source: Freepik
- Ingredients: 1 cup cooked quinoa, 2 cups almond milk, 1/2 cup cocoa powder, 1/4 cup maple syrup, 1 tsp vanilla extract - Instructions: Blend all ingredients until smooth. Chill for 2 hours before serving
- Ingredients: 1 cup cooked quinoa, 1/2 cup oats, 1/4 cup honey, 1/4 cup almond butter, 1/4 cup dried fruits - Instructions: Mix all ingredients. Press into a pan. Chill for 1 hour and cut into bars