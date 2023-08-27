Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
lifestyle
AUGUST 27, 2023
Healthy breakfast from Indian celebs
Image: John Abraham’s Instagram
The actor is a fitness enthusiast and consumes four toasts, 6 egg toasts, 10 almonds, and a glass of fruit juice
John Abraham
Her morning breakfast consists of fruits, a slice of gluten-free or sourdough bread, sliced avocado, almonds, and chai or black coffee. Her other options include a smoothie bowl, plant-based milk, avocado, berries, and acai topped with nuts and hemp seeds.
Image: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor
The actress likes to follow a strict diet. She prefers to have a high-protein breakfast that consists of egg whites on toast. She also sometimes prefers south Indian meals like idli-sambar.
Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
Deepika Padukone
The actress follows a diet and likes to start her day off with a vegetable sandwich, poha, egg whites, and some no-sugar coffee
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Kareena Kapoor
Image: Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram
The actress keeps her breakfast simple with some coffee and a banana first. Later, she has some yogurt with parathas and a bowl of muesli
Image: Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Anushka Sharma
The actress follows a vegan diet and consumes chia seed pudding with fruits and oats for her breakfast
Being one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, Akshay consumes parathas, milk, fruits, and some nuts. His usual breakfast is avocado on toast and chia pudding with berries
Akshay Kumar
Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram
The actor starts his day with a cup of coffee followed by egg whites, a bowl of oats or omelets
Varun Dhawan
Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
The actress keeps her breakfast simple. It consists of oatmeal, or cereal of some kind, egg whites alongside some pomegranate juice for hydration
Image: Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram
The actor’s breakfast includes two whole-boiled eggs, sweet potatoes, and a glass of juice.
Sidharth Malhotra
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.