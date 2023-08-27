Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

lifestyle

AUGUST 27, 2023

Healthy breakfast from Indian celebs

Image:  John Abraham’s Instagram

The actor is a fitness enthusiast and consumes four toasts, 6 egg toasts, 10 almonds, and a glass of fruit juice

John Abraham

Her morning breakfast consists of fruits, a slice of gluten-free or sourdough bread, sliced avocado, almonds, and chai or black coffee. Her other options include a smoothie bowl, plant-based milk, avocado, berries, and acai topped with nuts and hemp seeds.

Image: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor

The actress likes to follow a strict diet. She prefers to have a high-protein breakfast that consists of egg whites on toast. She also sometimes prefers south Indian meals like idli-sambar.

Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

Deepika Padukone

The actress follows a diet and likes to start her day off with a vegetable sandwich, poha, egg whites, and some no-sugar coffee

Image:  Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Kareena Kapoor

Image: Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram

The actress keeps her breakfast simple with some coffee and a banana first. Later, she has some yogurt with parathas and a bowl of muesli

Image: Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Anushka Sharma

The actress follows a vegan diet and consumes chia seed pudding with fruits and oats for her breakfast

Being one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, Akshay consumes parathas, milk, fruits, and some nuts. His usual breakfast is avocado on toast and chia pudding with berries

Akshay Kumar

Image:  Akshay Kumar’s Instagram

The actor starts his day with a cup of coffee followed by egg whites, a bowl of oats or omelets

Varun Dhawan

Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram

Katrina Kaif

Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

The actress keeps her breakfast simple. It consists of oatmeal, or cereal of some kind, egg whites alongside some pomegranate juice for hydration

Image: Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram

The actor’s breakfast includes two whole-boiled eggs, sweet potatoes, and a glass of juice.

Sidharth Malhotra

