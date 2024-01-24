Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

lifestyle 

January 24, 2024

Healthy breakfast under 10 minutes

   - Layer Greek yogurt with fresh berries, a drizzle of honey, and a sprinkle of granola for a quick and protein-packed parfait

Greek Yogurt Parfait

Image Source: Pexels

   - Mash half an avocado and spread it on whole-grain toast. Top with cherry tomatoes, a sprinkle of salt and pepper, and a drizzle of olive oil

Avocado Toast

Image Source: Pexels

   - Blend your favorite fruits with Greek yogurt or milk. Pour the smoothie into a bowl and top it with sliced bananas, berries, and a handful of nuts or seeds

Smoothie Bowl

Image Source: Pexels

   - Mix rolled oats with milk or yogurt the night before. In the morning, add toppings like sliced fruits, nuts, and a drizzle of honey

Overnight Oats

Image Source: Pexels

   - Scramble eggs with fresh spinach and wrap the mixture in a whole-grain tortilla. Add salsa or avocado for extra flavour

Image Source: Pexels

Egg and Spinach Wrap

   - Mix chia seeds with your choice of milk and let it sit in the fridge overnight. In the morning, top it with sliced fruits or nuts

Chia Seed Pudding

Image Source: Pexels

   - Spread peanut butter on whole-grain toast and add banana slices. You can also drizzle a bit of honey for sweetness

 Peanut Butter Banana Toast

Image Source: Pexels

   - Mix cottage cheese with fresh pineapple chunks or other fruits. Sprinkle with a bit of cinnamon for added flavor

Cottage Cheese Bowl

Image Source: Pexels

Whole Grain Cereal with Milk

Image Source: Pexels

   - Opt for a whole-grain cereal and top it with your favorite milk. Add sliced fruits or berries for extra nutrition

    - Scramble eggs with diced vegetables (bell peppers, onions, tomatoes) and wrap it in a whole-grain tortilla. Add a dollop of salsa or Greek yogurt

Breakfast Burrito

Image Source: Pexels

