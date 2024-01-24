Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
January 24, 2024
Healthy breakfast under 10 minutes
- Layer Greek yogurt with fresh berries, a drizzle of honey, and a sprinkle of granola for a quick and protein-packed parfait
Greek Yogurt Parfait
- Mash half an avocado and spread it on whole-grain toast. Top with cherry tomatoes, a sprinkle of salt and pepper, and a drizzle of olive oil
Avocado Toast
- Blend your favorite fruits with Greek yogurt or milk. Pour the smoothie into a bowl and top it with sliced bananas, berries, and a handful of nuts or seeds
Smoothie Bowl
- Mix rolled oats with milk or yogurt the night before. In the morning, add toppings like sliced fruits, nuts, and a drizzle of honey
Overnight Oats
- Scramble eggs with fresh spinach and wrap the mixture in a whole-grain tortilla. Add salsa or avocado for extra flavour
Egg and Spinach Wrap
- Mix chia seeds with your choice of milk and let it sit in the fridge overnight. In the morning, top it with sliced fruits or nuts
Chia Seed Pudding
- Spread peanut butter on whole-grain toast and add banana slices. You can also drizzle a bit of honey for sweetness
Peanut Butter Banana Toast
- Mix cottage cheese with fresh pineapple chunks or other fruits. Sprinkle with a bit of cinnamon for added flavor
Cottage Cheese Bowl
Whole Grain Cereal with Milk
- Opt for a whole-grain cereal and top it with your favorite milk. Add sliced fruits or berries for extra nutrition
- Scramble eggs with diced vegetables (bell peppers, onions, tomatoes) and wrap it in a whole-grain tortilla. Add a dollop of salsa or Greek yogurt
Breakfast Burrito
