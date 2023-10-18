Heading 3
OCTOBER 18, 2023
Healthy dishes by Bollywood celebs
This healthy chatpati recipe is enough to calm down the cravings and get the perfect glowing skin
Alia Bhatt’s Beetroot Raita
video source- youtube
The Zing salad from the actress' handpicked vegetables gives the perfect start to a healthy lifestyle
Jacqueline Fernandez’s Zing Salad
video source- youtube
The favorite breakfast becomes tasty and healthy with a twist of coconut flour and sugar
Katrina Kaif’s Coconut Pancakes
video source- youtube
The healthy hack by Shilpa Shetty of replacing cheese and mayonnaise with Hung curd is full of protein
Shilpa Shetty’s Hung Curd Sandwich
video source- youtube
The favorite and go-to coffee is perfect for coffee lovers with the benefits of chia seeds
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Filter Coffee Chia Pudding
video source- youtube
This healthy and quick recipe can save us from boring meals and can help improve digestion
Shilpa Shetty’s Beetroot Chilla
video source- youtube
The actress' one-minute aromatic coffee recipe is a great way to get over your morning blues
Kriti Sanon’s Collagen Coffee
video source- youtube
This delicious and healthy Keto pasta recipe is perfect for food and health lovers who always look around to try some new dishes
Sara Ali Khan’s Keto Pasta
video source- youtube
As the actress loves the simplicity and goodness of pure milk, she shared an easy and healthy almond milk recipe
Anushka Sharma’s Almond Milk
video source- nykaawellness
If you want your morning to be tasty and healthy then Katrina Kaif’s Avocado smoothie is worth giving a try
Katrina Kaif’s Avocado Smoothie
video source- youtube
