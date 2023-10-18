Heading 3

Healthy dishes by Bollywood celebs

This healthy chatpati recipe is enough to calm down the cravings and get the perfect glowing skin

Alia Bhatt’s Beetroot Raita

The Zing salad from the actress' handpicked vegetables gives the perfect start to a healthy lifestyle

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Zing Salad

The favorite breakfast becomes tasty and healthy with a twist of coconut flour and sugar

Katrina Kaif’s Coconut Pancakes

The healthy hack by Shilpa Shetty of replacing cheese and mayonnaise with Hung curd is full of protein

 Shilpa Shetty’s Hung Curd Sandwich

The favorite and go-to coffee is perfect for coffee lovers with the benefits of chia seeds

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Filter Coffee Chia Pudding

This healthy and quick recipe can save us from boring meals and can help improve digestion

Shilpa Shetty’s Beetroot Chilla

The actress' one-minute aromatic coffee recipe is a great way to get over your morning blues 

Kriti Sanon’s Collagen Coffee

This delicious and healthy Keto pasta recipe is perfect for food and health lovers who always look around to try some new dishes

Sara Ali Khan’s Keto Pasta

As the actress loves the simplicity and goodness of pure milk, she shared an easy and healthy almond milk recipe 

Anushka Sharma’s Almond Milk

If you want your morning to be tasty and healthy then Katrina Kaif’s Avocado smoothie is worth giving a try

Katrina Kaif’s Avocado Smoothie

