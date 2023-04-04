Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

APRIL 04, 2023

Healthy drinks to get your day started 

Healthy drinks are important in the morning because they can provide the body with essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals that are necessary to start the day with energy and focus

Why are they important?

Simply add fresh lemon juice to water for a refreshing and hydrating drink that can boost your digestion and metabolism

Lemon water

Boil fresh ginger slices in water for a few minutes and add honey for a warming drink that can aid in digestion and reduce inflammation

Ginger tea

Mix apple cider vinegar, water, and a bit of honey for a drink that can improve digestion, boost energy levels, and support weight loss

Apple cider vinegar

Homemade electrolyte drink

Mix coconut water, honey, and a pinch of sea salt for a drink that can replenish electrolytes lost during exercise or dehydration

Blend spinach, kale, banana, almond milk, and a bit of honey for a nutritious and energy-boosting drink

Green smoothie

Blend beets, carrots, apples, and ginger for a drink that can improve circulation, boost energy levels, and support liver function

Beet juice

Heat almond milk, cinnamon, and honey for a cozy drink that can regulate blood sugar levels and improve digestion

Cinnamon milk

Mix matcha powder, almond milk, and honey for a drink that can improve concentration, boost metabolism, and provide antioxidants

Matcha latte

First, prepare pomegranate juice and then mix in half a cup of chilled green tea. Optionally, chia seeds can be added and stirred into the drink

Pomegranate tea

