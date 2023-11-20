Heading 3

Raina Reyaz 

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 20, 2023

Healthy foods to eat daily 

A classic fruit that’s rich in fiber and various antioxidants. Enjoy them as a convenient and satisfying snack or add slices to oatmeal and salads, An apple a day, keeps the doctor away 

Apples

Image Source: Pexels 

Rich in vitamins, minerals, and fiber, leafy greens like spinach and kale are nutritional powerhouses. Incorporate them into salads, smoothies, or sautés for a dose of iron, calcium, and essential vitamins.

Leafy greens (spinach, kale)

Image Source: Pexels 

Eggs are a great source of high-quality protein, essential amino acids, and various vitamins and minerals. Whether boiled, scrambled or as an omelet, they provide a satisfying and nutritious option for any meal

Eggs

Image Source: Pexels 

Quinoa is a versatile whole grain that's high in protein, fiber, and essential nutrients. Swap it for rice or use it as a base for salads to boost your daily intake of amino acids and minerals

Quinoa

Image Source: Pexels 

Creamy and nutrient-dense, avocados provide healthy monounsaturated fats, fiber, and a variety of vitamins. Spread them on whole-grain toast or add them to salads for a satisfying and nutritious addition

Avocado

Image Source: Pexels 

Packed with probiotics, protein, and calcium, Greek yogurt is a fantastic choice for a healthy snack or breakfast. Its creamy texture and versatility make it an ideal base for smoothies or a topping for fruits

Greek yogurt

Image Source: Pexels 

Tiny but mighty, chia seeds are a nutritional powerhouse. Packed with omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and protein, they make a great addition to smoothies, yogurt, or as a pudding base for a healthy and filling treat

Chia seeds

Image Source: Pexels

Berries are not only sweet and delicious but also high in antioxidants and vitamins. Add them to your morning cereal, or yogurt, or enjoy them as a refreshing snack

Berries (strawberries, raspberries)

Image Source: Pexels 

A handful of nuts, such as almonds and walnuts, can be a satisfying and nutritious snack. Packed with healthy fats, protein, and antioxidants, nuts support heart health and provide a quick energy boost

Nuts (almonds, walnuts)

Image Source: Pexels 

Start your day right with a bowl of oats. High in fiber and complex carbohydrates, oats contribute to stable energy levels and promote heart health. Customize your oatmeal with fruits and nuts for added flavor and nutrition

Oats

Image Source: Pexels 

