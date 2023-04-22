APRIL 22, 2023
Healthy Ingredients for clear skin
If you have uneven skin tone, sun spots, hormonal skin changes, or just skin dullness, you need to get some Vitamin C. Start with a daily dose of Vitamin C to get that beautiful glow
Vitamin C
If your skin has a problem with breakouts or acne, Salicylic Acid is an effective way to keep breakouts at bay without over-drying your skin
Salicylic Acid
Ceramides help seal hydration and prevent the skin from environmental damage and dry skin. If you have not started using Ceramides, what are you waiting for?
Ceramides
If you have oily skin, this ingredient helps in regulating oil production and also repairs the skin texture. So, If you are a fan of Korean glass skin you should definitely go forNiacinamide
Niacinamide
Hyaluronic is super gentle yet very effective. It can plump up fine lines, and wrinkles and increases the ability of your skin to retain moisture which means your skin will be smoother and younger looking
Hyaluronic Acid
Glycolic Acid is gentle but powerful, an exfoliant that will help you achieve dewier, younger-looking skin and increases collagen production without any side effects of harsh chemicals
Glycolic Acid
Lactic Acid smoothens, brightens, and tightens, and also reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by gently exfoliating to reveal fresh and youthful skin
Lactic Acid
Vitamin E helps refresh, heal, and protect your skin. It is an anti-inflammatory and helps calm and soothe the skin and reduces conditions like eczema
Vitamin E
Retinol helps in unclogging pores, Retinol also exfoliates your skin, and increases collagen,It also increases cell production giving your skin a fresher and plumpy look
Retinol
If you have acne problems use Benzoyl Peroxide beacuse it has the ability to protect skin from different kinds of acne such as propionibacterium acnes and inflammatory acne lesions and has the ability to moderately reduce non-inflammatory acne lesions
Benzoyl Peroxide
