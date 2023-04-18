Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Health

APRIL 18, 2023

Healthy Juice Recipes For Weight Loss

Image- Pexels

By combining the savory juice with apple, cucumber, and ginger, you’re able to create an insanely refreshing bevy

Green detox celery juice blend 

Image- Pexels

This recipe uses a 3:1 veggie-to-fruit ratio to avoid skyrocketing your blood sugar

Carrot beetroot juice 

This juice is high in iron, Vitamin C, and essential minerals, making it perfect for maintaining your health

Image- Pexels

Naturally sweet green detox juice 

This refreshing anti-inflammatory juice boosts your energy to crush your afternoon tasks 

Image- Pexels

Pineapple cucumber ginger lemon weight loss juice 

Image- Pexels

Turmeric detox drink 

Turmeric is a traditional Indian spice that’s anti-inflammatory and contains antioxidants

Pineapple is the source of bromelain, an anti-inflammatory proteolytic enzyme. Ginger (Zingiber officinale) is a natural cyclooxygenase inhibitor, and it has numerous other anti-inflammatory mechanisms

Image- Pexels

Pineapple ginger cleansing juice 

Vegetal and bold, this nutrient dense green juice features cabbage, kale, and swiss chard, and is perfectly balanced with lemon and green apple

Image- Pexels

Cabbage green juice 

This cold-pressed watermelon juice recipe infuses mint and lime to balance out the sweetness of the watermelon, making it a crushable favorite 

Image- Pexels

Watermelon juice

Sweetened with green apple, this spinach green juice recipe is nutritionally robust, low in calories, and great for weight loss

Image- Pexels

Spinach-apple green juice

Pomegranate juice is rich an antioxidant rich, low calorie beverage that may help support blood sugar management 

Image- Pexels

Pomegranate juice

