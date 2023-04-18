APRIL 18, 2023
Healthy Juice Recipes For Weight Loss
Image- Pexels
By combining the savory juice with apple, cucumber, and ginger, you’re able to create an insanely refreshing bevy
Green detox celery juice blend
Image- Pexels
This recipe uses a 3:1 veggie-to-fruit ratio to avoid skyrocketing your blood sugar
Carrot beetroot juice
This juice is high in iron, Vitamin C, and essential minerals, making it perfect for maintaining your health
Image- Pexels
Naturally sweet green detox juice
This refreshing anti-inflammatory juice boosts your energy to crush your afternoon tasks
Image- Pexels
Pineapple cucumber ginger lemon weight loss juice
Image- Pexels
Turmeric detox drink
Turmeric is a traditional Indian spice that’s anti-inflammatory and contains antioxidants
Pineapple is the source of bromelain, an anti-inflammatory proteolytic enzyme. Ginger (Zingiber officinale) is a natural cyclooxygenase inhibitor, and it has numerous other anti-inflammatory mechanisms
Image- Pexels
Pineapple ginger cleansing juice
Vegetal and bold, this nutrient dense green juice features cabbage, kale, and swiss chard, and is perfectly balanced with lemon and green apple
Image- Pexels
Cabbage green juice
This cold-pressed watermelon juice recipe infuses mint and lime to balance out the sweetness of the watermelon, making it a crushable favorite
Image- Pexels
Watermelon juice
Sweetened with green apple, this spinach green juice recipe is nutritionally robust, low in calories, and great for weight loss
Image- Pexels
Spinach-apple green juice
Pomegranate juice is rich an antioxidant rich, low calorie beverage that may help support blood sugar management
Image- Pexels
Pomegranate juice
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.