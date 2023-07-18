Heading 3
JULY 18, 2023
Healthy lifestyle according to your zodiac sign
Aries are bold and adventurous by nature. Activities like boxing, weight lifting, and martial arts would be good choices of exercise for Aries. They must also avoid spicy food and increase their Vitamin E intake
Aries
They are calm and grounded. They can indulge in activities like cycling, walking and swimming. They must avoid excess sugar, dairy products, and carbohydrates and try to incorporate a high-protein diet
Taurus
They love to stay fit and flexible. Activities like gymnastics, cycling, and swimming are good workout options for Geminis. It is also important for them to consume foods that are high in nutrients, like calcium and magnesium
Geminis
Cancerians are sensitive, emotional, and hardworking. Activities like swimming are suitable for cancers. They must avoid excessive salt and alcohol for their health
Cancer
Leo
Leos love to exercise and would find yoga and aerobics interesting. Their diet must consist of foods rich in calcium and protein
Virgo
They are known for their perfectionism. They are capable of high-endurance exercises like cycling, football, or squash. They must include more calcium and salads in their diet
They must focus on organized and gentle fitness like low-impact cardio, and stretching. They should preferably follow a low-fat diet
Libra
Scorpios are intense and therefore need activities like boxing or martial arts. They should include food that is high in iron to their diet
Scorpio
Sagittarius
They need plenty of exercise and should add whole grains and green vegetables to their diet
Their exercise routine must have different exercise patterns. For their diet, they must add more food rich in calcium and vitamin
Capricorn
They must include different exercises in their workout routine. They must include vegetables and fruits regularly to their diet
Aquarius
They can indulge in sports like yoga, dance, or water sports. For their diet, they must consume fruits and vegetables with high fiber and roughage
Pisces
