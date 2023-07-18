Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JULY 18, 2023

Healthy lifestyle according to your zodiac sign

Aries are bold and adventurous by nature. Activities like boxing, weight lifting, and martial arts would be good choices of exercise for Aries. They must also avoid spicy food and increase their Vitamin E intake

Aries

Image: Pexels

They are calm and grounded. They can indulge in activities like cycling, walking and swimming. They must avoid excess sugar, dairy products, and carbohydrates and try to incorporate a high-protein diet

Image: Pexels

Taurus

They love to stay fit and flexible. Activities like gymnastics, cycling, and swimming are good workout options for Geminis. It is also important for them to consume foods that are high in nutrients, like calcium and magnesium

Geminis

Image: Pexels

Cancerians are sensitive, emotional, and hardworking. Activities like swimming are suitable for cancers. They must avoid excessive salt and alcohol for their health 

Cancer

Image: Pexels

Leo

Image: Pexels

Leos love to exercise and would find yoga and aerobics interesting. Their diet must consist of foods rich in calcium and protein 

Image: Pexels

Virgo

They are known for their perfectionism. They are capable of high-endurance exercises like cycling, football, or squash. They must include more calcium and salads in their diet

They must focus on organized and gentle fitness like low-impact cardio, and stretching. They should preferably follow a low-fat diet

Libra

Image: Pexels

Scorpios are intense and therefore need activities like boxing or martial arts. They should include food that is high in iron to their diet

Scorpio

Image: Pexels

Sagittarius 

Image: Pexels

They need plenty of exercise and should add whole grains and green vegetables to their diet

Image: Pexels

Their exercise routine must have different exercise patterns. For their diet, they must add more food rich in calcium and vitamin

Capricorn

Image: Pexels

They must include different exercises in their workout routine. They must include vegetables and fruits regularly to their diet

Aquarius

Image: Pexels

They can indulge in sports like yoga, dance, or water sports. For their diet, they must consume fruits and vegetables with high fiber and roughage

Pisces

