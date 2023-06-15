Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 15, 2023

Healthy pancake recipes 

Pancakes  are often preferred for breakfast, here are some ways to make a healthy version

Pancakes

Image: Pexels

Replace whole wheat flour with refined flour and add mashed bananas. Top it with some berries and greek yogurt

Image: Pexels

Wheat flour and Banana

Swap regular flour with almond flour which is gluten free and has a nutty flavor and has healthy fats

Almond

Image: Pexels

Mix egg whites, oats and greek yogurt to make the batter. You can add cinnamon powder and vanilla essence to add taste and sweetness

Oatmeal

Image: Pexels

Blueberry

Image: Pexels

The berries add a tangy and fruitful taste to the pancake and is tasty

Image: Pexels

Protein pancakes

For gym freaks, pancakes can be made using protein powder, nuts and egg whites for after gym supplements garnished with some berries for a nice protein intake

Quinoa is a gluten free option for food rich in protein and fiber. Garnish with some berries on top

Quinoa pancakes

Image: Pexels

You can make some pancakes by adding spinach paste to the batter to make a healthy version and it’s delicious

Spinach pancakes

Image: Pexels

Sweet Potato

Image: Pexels

You can add mashed sweet potatoes to the batter to enhance the sweetness. The pancakes are rich in fibers and delicious

Image: Pexels

Add some cottage cheese (paneer) to the pancake batter which makes them fluffy and protein rich. Make it look tempting by adding some cinnamon powder and drizzled honey

Cottage cheese

