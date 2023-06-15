Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 15, 2023
Healthy pancake recipes
Pancakes are often preferred for breakfast, here are some ways to make a healthy version
Pancakes
Image: Pexels
Replace whole wheat flour with refined flour and add mashed bananas. Top it with some berries and greek yogurt
Image: Pexels
Wheat flour and Banana
Swap regular flour with almond flour which is gluten free and has a nutty flavor and has healthy fats
Almond
Image: Pexels
Mix egg whites, oats and greek yogurt to make the batter. You can add cinnamon powder and vanilla essence to add taste and sweetness
Oatmeal
Image: Pexels
Blueberry
Image: Pexels
The berries add a tangy and fruitful taste to the pancake and is tasty
Image: Pexels
Protein pancakes
For gym freaks, pancakes can be made using protein powder, nuts and egg whites for after gym supplements garnished with some berries for a nice protein intake
Quinoa is a gluten free option for food rich in protein and fiber. Garnish with some berries on top
Quinoa pancakes
Image: Pexels
You can make some pancakes by adding spinach paste to the batter to make a healthy version and it’s delicious
Spinach pancakes
Image: Pexels
Sweet Potato
Image: Pexels
You can add mashed sweet potatoes to the batter to enhance the sweetness. The pancakes are rich in fibers and delicious
Image: Pexels
Add some cottage cheese (paneer) to the pancake batter which makes them fluffy and protein rich. Make it look tempting by adding some cinnamon powder and drizzled honey
Cottage cheese
