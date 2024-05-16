Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
may 16, 2024
Heartmelting Chicken Tikki Recipe
Add chicken to a pan and soak it with curd and water to make it juicy and tender, and cook it on a low flame
Prepare Juicy chicken
Image Source: Freepik
Once the chicken is cooled, blend it in a blender or chop it, and mix it with chopped onions, ginger garlic paste, green chilies, salt, mint leaves, turmeric, red chili powder, salt, and garam masala
Remove the bones
Image Source: Freepik
Mix everything well, and then add rice flour or bread crumbs, and knead the mixture to hold it tight
Mix well
Image Source: Freepik
From the dough, make small balls for patties and keep it aside
Make small patties
Image Source: Freepik
You can either go for an egg and salt mixture or a besan batter made of besan, water, and salt, and take a bowl of breadcrumbs
Image Source: Freepik
Prepare batter
Take the patties dip each one of them in batter and coat it well with the bread crumbs
Coat it
Image Source: Freepik
Keep these coated patties aside to let everything set well, and check it by gently pressing it down
Set it aside
Image Source: Freepik
you can deep fry, pan fry, or shallow fry them with oil
Fry it
Image Source: Freepik
Add in the oil
Image Source: Freepik
Take these patties and put them in oil for about 2-3 minutes to ensure its crispiness
Serve these hot and crispy chicken tikkis with onion slices, tomato sauce, and green chutney for a pleasant snack
Serve and Enjoy!
Image Source: Freepik
