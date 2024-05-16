Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

may 16, 2024

Heartmelting Chicken Tikki Recipe

Add chicken to a pan and soak it with curd and water to make it juicy and tender, and cook it on a low flame

Prepare Juicy chicken

Image Source: Freepik

Once the chicken is cooled, blend it in a blender or chop it, and mix it with chopped onions, ginger garlic paste, green chilies, salt, mint leaves, turmeric, red chili powder, salt, and garam masala

Remove the bones

Image Source: Freepik

Mix everything well, and then add rice flour or bread crumbs, and knead the mixture to hold it tight

Mix well

Image Source: Freepik

From the dough, make small balls for patties and keep it aside

Make small patties

Image Source: Freepik

You can either go for an egg and salt mixture or a besan batter made of besan, water, and salt, and take a bowl of breadcrumbs

Image Source: Freepik

Prepare batter

Take the patties dip each one of them in batter and coat it well with the bread crumbs

Coat it

Image Source: Freepik

Keep these coated patties aside to let everything set well, and check it by gently pressing it down

Set it aside

Image Source: Freepik

you can deep fry, pan fry, or shallow fry them with oil

Fry it

Image Source: Freepik

Add in the oil

Image Source: Freepik

Take these patties and put them in oil for about 2-3 minutes to ensure its crispiness

Serve these hot and crispy chicken tikkis with onion slices, tomato sauce, and green chutney for a pleasant snack 

Serve and Enjoy!

Image Source: Freepik

