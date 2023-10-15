Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle

OCTOBER 15, 2023

Helpful kitchen cleaning hacks

Put 2-3 cups of hot and soapy water into it and run for a minute. Empty and rinse

Cleaning blender

Use lemon juice or vinegar to clean the stains easily

Kitchen Worktops

Use lemon slices in water as a natural way to deodorize and clean your microwave

Cleaning microwaves

You can use the solution of baking soda and water to unclog the drain

Sink blockage

You can use a few drops of olive oil while cleaning the steel stainless sink to keep it shiny 

Polished surfaces

To clean the tough stains, you can try using hot water and a clean cloth to scrub the dirt or grease

Tough stains

You may clean your kitchen cabinets by using your vacuum

Kitchen cabinets

To remove limescale build-up from your electric kettle, fill it with an equal mix of water and white vinegar

Cleaning kettle

Add equal amounts of water and vinegar. Bring the mixture to boil and your job becomes easy

Burnt pan

Pour ketchup on the outside of dull copper cookware and wipe it with a cloth. Rinse and dry thoroughly 

Copper cookware

