Helpful kitchen cleaning hacks
Put 2-3 cups of hot and soapy water into it and run for a minute. Empty and rinse
Cleaning blender
Use lemon juice or vinegar to clean the stains easily
Kitchen Worktops
Use lemon slices in water as a natural way to deodorize and clean your microwave
Cleaning microwaves
You can use the solution of baking soda and water to unclog the drain
Sink blockage
You can use a few drops of olive oil while cleaning the steel stainless sink to keep it shiny
Polished surfaces
To clean the tough stains, you can try using hot water and a clean cloth to scrub the dirt or grease
Tough stains
You may clean your kitchen cabinets by using your vacuum
Kitchen cabinets
To remove limescale build-up from your electric kettle, fill it with an equal mix of water and white vinegar
Cleaning kettle
Add equal amounts of water and vinegar. Bring the mixture to boil and your job becomes easy
Burnt pan
Pour ketchup on the outside of dull copper cookware and wipe it with a cloth. Rinse and dry thoroughly
Copper cookware
