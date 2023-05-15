Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Health

MAY 15, 2023

Herbal Drinks To Relieve Bloating

Image- Pexels

Digestive disorders have been on the rise for quite a while. These conditions have many symptoms in common, and bloating is one of them

Digestive disorder

Image- Pexels

a bloated stomach isn’t always a symptom of disease, but it’s still uncomfortable and can affect our mood and interfere with everyday activities

Bloated stomach 

Green tea helps in the growth of good gut bacteria as well as helps in boosting metabolism 

Image- Pexels

Green tea 

One of the many benefits of peppermint tea is its ability to tackle gas and bloating in a jiffy

Image- Pexels

Peppermint tea 

Image- Pexels

Watermelon smoothie 

Apart from being a refreshing summer drink, watermelon smoothie, which has high water and potassium content, is one of the most underrated drinks for relieving bloating

Fennel tea tackles digestive problems like bloating and gas. The best time to drink fennel tea is in the morning

Image- Pexels

Fennel tea 

Celery juice, an excellent detox and cleansing drink, is packed with anti-inflammatory properties, which can help in relieving bloating and other digestive problems

Image- Pexels

Celery juice

It is one of the most common home remedies for bloating, constipation, and other gastrointestinal problems 

Image- Pexels

Ginger tea

Herbal water, made by mixing two teaspoons each of coriander, cumin, and fennel seeds in boiling water, lemon and ginger, also helps in relieving bloating quickly 

Image- Pexels

Herbal water

Cucumber drink made by blending cucumber pieces, mint, ginger, and fenugreek seeds in some yogurt, which is also a super drink for bloating and gas

Image- Pexels

Cucumber drink 

