MAY 15, 2023
Herbal Drinks To Relieve Bloating
Image- Pexels
Digestive disorders have been on the rise for quite a while. These conditions have many symptoms in common, and bloating is one of them
Digestive disorder
Image- Pexels
a bloated stomach isn’t always a symptom of disease, but it’s still uncomfortable and can affect our mood and interfere with everyday activities
Bloated stomach
Green tea helps in the growth of good gut bacteria as well as helps in boosting metabolism
Image- Pexels
Green tea
One of the many benefits of peppermint tea is its ability to tackle gas and bloating in a jiffy
Image- Pexels
Peppermint tea
Image- Pexels
Watermelon smoothie
Apart from being a refreshing summer drink, watermelon smoothie, which has high water and potassium content, is one of the most underrated drinks for relieving bloating
Fennel tea tackles digestive problems like bloating and gas. The best time to drink fennel tea is in the morning
Image- Pexels
Fennel tea
Celery juice, an excellent detox and cleansing drink, is packed with anti-inflammatory properties, which can help in relieving bloating and other digestive problems
Image- Pexels
Celery juice
It is one of the most common home remedies for bloating, constipation, and other gastrointestinal problems
Image- Pexels
Ginger tea
Herbal water, made by mixing two teaspoons each of coriander, cumin, and fennel seeds in boiling water, lemon and ginger, also helps in relieving bloating quickly
Image- Pexels
Herbal water
Cucumber drink made by blending cucumber pieces, mint, ginger, and fenugreek seeds in some yogurt, which is also a super drink for bloating and gas
Image- Pexels
Cucumber drink
