Sanjukta Choudhury

JUNE 30, 2024

Herbal Teas for a Healthy Body and Mind


Green tea is rich in antioxidants and nutrients that improve brain function, and lower the risk of cancer

Green Tea

Chamomile tea is known for its calming effects, aiding in sleep, and reducing stress

Chamomile Tea

Peppermint tea helps with digestion, relieves headaches, and improves energy levels

 Peppermint Tea

Ginger tea combats inflammation, boosts the immune system, and eases digestive issues

Ginger Tea

Hibiscus tea helps lower blood pressure, and improve liver health

 Hibiscus Tea

Oolong tea boosts metabolism, and enhances mental alertness

Oolong Tea

Turmeric tea contains curcumin, which reduces inflammation, supports joint health, and improves brain function

 Turmeric Tea

Lemongrass tea detoxifies the body, relieves anxiety, and promotes better sleep

 Lemongrass Tea

Matcha tea offers high levels of antioxidants, improves concentration, and supports detoxification

Matcha Tea

Lavender Tea

Lavender tea promotes relaxation, alleviates headaches, and improves sleep quality

