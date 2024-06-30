Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Lifestyle
JUNE 30, 2024
Herbal Teas for a Healthy Body and Mind
Green tea is rich in antioxidants and nutrients that improve brain function, and lower the risk of cancer
Green Tea
Image: Freepik
Chamomile tea is known for its calming effects, aiding in sleep, and reducing stress
Image: Freepik
Chamomile Tea
Peppermint tea helps with digestion, relieves headaches, and improves energy levels
Image: Freepik
Peppermint Tea
Ginger tea combats inflammation, boosts the immune system, and eases digestive issues
Ginger Tea
Image: Freepik
Hibiscus tea helps lower blood pressure, and improve liver health
Hibiscus Tea
Image: Freepik
Oolong tea boosts metabolism, and enhances mental alertness
Oolong Tea
Image: Freepik
Turmeric tea contains curcumin, which reduces inflammation, supports joint health, and improves brain function
Turmeric Tea
Image: Freepik
Lemongrass tea detoxifies the body, relieves anxiety, and promotes better sleep
Lemongrass Tea
Image: Freepik
Matcha tea offers high levels of antioxidants, improves concentration, and supports detoxification
Matcha Tea
Image: Freepik
Lavender Tea
Image: Freepik
Lavender tea promotes relaxation, alleviates headaches, and improves sleep quality
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.