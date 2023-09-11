Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 11, 2023
Herbs that promote hair growth
Regular application of aloevera gel will help in maintaining the PH balance of the hair
#1
Image: Pexels
Lavender oil stimulates circulation in the scalp which promotes new hair growth
#2
Image: Pexels
Hibiscus is a very effective treatment for dandruff; it can interfere with healthy hair growth
#3
Image: Pexels
Moringa contains thiocyanate. It’s used as a natural conditioner that promotes new hair growth
#4
Image: Pexels
#5
Image: Pexels
Green tea is a very popular natural herb containing antioxidants to prevent hair loss and strengthens the hair
Peppermint oil is an age old herbal remedy to treat hair loss and improves hair growth
#6
Image: Pexels
Rosemary has been used for hundreds of years to help aid in hair loss. It is great to use on thinning hair and balding. Safe to say, it works best for hair growth
#7
Image: Pexels
Nettle can be taken in form of pills or can be ground to a paste and mixed with olive oil to make paste
#8
Image: Pexels
Ginseng is very effective in treating baldness and will help in hair growth
#9
Image: Pexels
Rose petals can be used to revitalise hair and promote growth. Petals have antiseptic properties
#10
Image: Pexels
