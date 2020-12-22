Here’s What Kareena Eats In A Day December 22, 2020
Being a Punjabi by birth, Kareena Kapoor Khan is definitely not one among those blessed souls who can eat anything and get away with it!
And that’s why Kareena has to work out and eat healthy to stay fit
Her morning ritual begins with a cup of warm water and lime
For breakfast, Kareena likes to have poha, upma and eggs
For lunch, she prefers ghar ka khana
Her lunch comprises roti, subji, dal and dahi
While she prefers to have simple khichdi for dinner, Kareena makes an exception when Saif is cooking for her
She is a fan of pasta cooked by Saif
Her cheat meal is always pizza, burger and fries. How relatable!
And like most of us, Kareena’s guilty pleasure is a gooey chocolate cake!
The last meal of her day is finished by 8 PM
Depending on her schedule, she works out 4 times a week
According to Bebo, you can never go wrong with home-cooked food. And something that is cooked in your kitchen is something that is good in your tummy!
