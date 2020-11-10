Here’s What November 10, 2020
Kiara Advani
Eats In A Day
Kiara Advani is an early riser and loves to follow a chalked-out routine for the day
Kiara begins her morning rituals with a cup of warm lemon water
According to Kiara, it’s the best thing that detoxifies her system. We are taking notes already!
For breakfast, she likes to have a bowl of oats with apples, blueberries or strawberries in it
Her favourite meal of the day is the pre-workout snack which includes slices of apple and peanut butter
Kiara prefers to workout in the morning for nearly an hour and a half. She indulges in boxing and cardio
Even on a holiday, she puts her walking shoes on!
Kiara loves ghar ka khana for lunch and she swears by Ragi Roti. Along with that, she includes at least two veggies for the lunch meal
Sticking to her strict diet routine, Kiara avoids oil and salt in her food. However, she makes sure to add lemon juice to the dishes
Instead of a crash diet, Kiara prefers to have everything in moderation. Portion control is her fitness mantra!
Kiara’s dinner consists of salmon or red snapper. Seems like she is a fan of seafood
the actress is a big fan of dark chocolates, especially after she has cut out on sugar
